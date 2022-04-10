Brooklyn Beckham marries fiancée Nicola Peltz in lavish Palm Beach wedding

Brooklyn and Nicola announced their romance in 2020. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Brooklyn Beckham marries fiancée Nicola Peltz at a Palm Beach wedding. The couple announced their relationship in January 2020 and got engaged in July that same year.

The son of Victoria and David Beckham gushed about his fiancé earlier this year with a Women’s Day tribute.

The marriage was a lavish ceremony at the Nicola Peltz family’s estate in Palm Beach on Saturday.

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz’s wedding was a star-studded event

The 23-year-old got married to his actress fiancé in front of numerous celebrity guests. According to TMZ, the wedding’s lavish ceremony cost about $4 million.

The guest list included: Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay, Spice Girls: Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton, and Geri Horner.

Others invited to the event included supermodel Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie, Elizabeth Hurley, Tom Brady, and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Get Married in Star-Studded Wedding https://t.co/zKuXJfyeuc — TMZ (@TMZ) April 10, 2022

Peltz was photographed wearing a custom white Valentino wedding dress. The white satin dress had long sleeves, an open back, and a long skirt.

The actress, who Leslie Fremar styled, was seen in a lace veil in the wedding photos.

Brooklyn was seen in a tuxedo alongside his six groomsmen, that included his brothers, Romeo and Cruz.

Nicola Peltz is an heiress set to inherit a portion of her father’s $1.7 billion net worth.

Tents were reportedly set up at her family’s $103million Montsorrel estate in Florida to host the extravagant wedding.

According to The Daily Mail, Vogue magazine had photographers and videographers cover the event.

A source told the publication: “It’s a nice event, not too big, it will be black tie. There is heavy security and the hundreds of guests have been asked not to share pictures of the bride and groom as they have an exclusive arrangement with Vogue, who will put pictures up on their website.”

Brooklyn and Nicola gush about each other leading up to the wedding

Brooklyn, 23, and Peltz, 27, gave hints about their upcoming wedding day on social media.

On Brooklyn’s 23rd birthday last month, Nicola shared a photo of the pair and wrote about her desire to walk down the aisle with him.

“Happy birthday baby 💕 I’m so lucky to be able to go through life by your side. I love you more everyday 🎂 I cant wait to marry you so soon!” she wrote in the caption.

The photographer shared a sweet tribute to Nicola on Valentine’s day.

“Happy Valentine’s to my gorgeous fiancé x I’m so lucky to be able to spend the rest of my life with you ❤️ love you so much xx”

When writing this report, the couple has not announced their marriage on social media.