Brooklyn Beckham slammed for controversial International Women’s Day post

Brooklyn is the eldest child of Victoria and David Beckham. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Brooklyn Beckham has sparked controversy following an Instagram post for International Women’s Day.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham is a model and photographer, but he has recently turned his attention to cooking.

The aspiring chef hosted an eight-episode Facebook series, Cookin’ With Brooklyn, featuring chefs like Roy Choi, Nancy Silverton, and Nobu Matsuhisa.

Brooklyn has over 13 million followers on Instagram but has received criticism for his photography and has been accused of benefiting from nepotism.

Brooklyn Beckham’s Women’s day tribute met with backlash

David Beckham’s son wrote the following caption of a photo featuring his girlfriend, Nicola Peltz.

“Happy international women’s day x You inspire me every single day and I couldn’t imagine a life without you. You are my absolute angel and soulmate and I couldn’t imagine you not being by my side x you are the most talented, sweetest , kindest most gorgeous person I know ❤️ love you so much xx”

The Instagram post was met with backlash, with some critics suggesting he should have paid tribute to his mother, Spice Girls star Victoria Beckham.

“In first places should be your mama and sister ❤️,” a person wrote.

“You should also thank the woman who brought you into this world she is just amazing and inspiring xx,” another added.

A commenter suggested the socialite is commemorating women’s day the wrong way as many believe it should focus on women’s cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements.

“Please don’t say happy international women’s day!! It is not a day to celebrate and congratulate us!”

Pic credit:@brooklynbeckham/Instagram

Brooklyn often uses his Instagram page to compliment his actress girlfriend. For example, on her 27th birthday, he wrote a sweet tribute on a post featuring several pictures of the pair.

“Happy birthday to the most gorgeous woman in the world x I am the luckiest person in the world to be able to call you mine x i fall more in love with you every single day and I can not wait to grow old with you ❤️❤️ I hope you have the BEST birthday xx I love you with all my heart xx”

Brooklyn, 23, has been in a relationship with Nicola Peltz, 27, since 2019. The couple announced their engagement in July 2020.

Brooklyn Beckham signs with CAA

Brooklyn will be represented by the Creative Artists Agency, The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reports.

The publication noted that the young socialite featured on The Today Show, The Late Late Show With James Corden, and The Rachael Ray Show to promote his culinary series.

As a fashion photographer, he has shot covers for Vogue, Burberry, and BMW. He has also secured deals to be the face of Pepe Jeans, Superdry, Huawei, and Honor 8.