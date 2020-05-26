Spice Girls reunion: Mel C says she wants more gigs to take place with the group in the future

Spice Girls reunion talk came up from Mel C as she participated in a podcast on Monday and made quite a few notable posts on her Twitter account.

Melanie C had a lot to say on Twitter as she re-listened to songs from the girl group’s second studio release for the Track By Track podcast. Artists are invited to share their memories about old projects on air and fans loved it.

The album that was discussed the most was Spiceworld, which came out in 1997. Some of the most popular songs on the album were Too Much, Spice Up Your Life, Stop, and Viva Forever.

Spiceworld was a smashing success and definitely kept the Spice Girls at the top of the music world. Unfortunately, it came out only a short time before Geri Halliwell decided to leave the group.

Mel C speaks about a possible Spice Girls reunion

While listening to Spiceworld with the rest of the world on Twitter, Mel C posted about how it was making her “feel very nostalgic” about the time she spent with all of the girls.

She shared that sentiment on a great photo of the girl group that is posted below:

✌❤️️ I’ve absolutely loved listening to the Spiceworld 🌐 album, it’s made me feel very nostalgic and I’d love to get back on stage with the girls and perform for you all again. 🤞So fingers crossed we can do that at some point in the near future! pic.twitter.com/aBrrtpYhY9 — Mel C / Melanie C (@MelanieCmusic) May 25, 2020

In another post, Mel C shared some of her thoughts on the song called Viva Forever, which she said: “was released when Geri left the band back in 1998, so always makes me think of that.”

#VivaForever… what a beautiful song! ❤️ Another written with Matt and Biff. So many magical memories being on stage looking out across those audiences, performing this song 🎤@trackbytrackuk#TBTSpiceworld pic.twitter.com/YVvOl2TPUP — Mel C / Melanie C (@MelanieCmusic) May 25, 2020

Melanie C loves Too Much

Speaking about some of the other songs on Spiceworld, Mel C weighed on what she called one of her favorites, as well as the song that has always been the most difficult for her to perform.

When posting about the one with the toughest lyrics, Mel C posted, “#DoIt is probably the Spice Girls song with most difficult lyrics to remember! I think we went wrong most nights in the tour last year, but it’s a great lyric!”

And in regard to her favorite track on the album, Mel C wrote, “#TooMuch is one of my absolute favourite Spice Girls songs. It was a real magical moment in the tour last year.”

There are definitely a lot of good songs to choose from on the album and it is no surprise that Melanie enjoyed talking about the tracks so much. It likely reminded fans of just how many great songs that the girl group was able to put out during its short time together.

Now, we all have to wait and hope that there are more Spice Girls reunion shows planned in the near future. Hopefully it also includes all of them, with Mel C, Mel B, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, and Victoria Beckham all on the stage together again.