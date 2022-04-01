Elizabeth Hurley shares handful of nude photos in touching tribute to late photographer Patrick Demarchelier

Elizabeth Hurley worked as a model during her acting career. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwided

As tributes pour in for fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier, who died at age 78, Elizabeth Hurley shared some stunning collaborations with the late artist.

Demarchelier is a highly-regarded photographer who shot campaigns for numerous fashion houses, including Dior, Celine, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Yves Saint Laurent, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Elizabeth Hurley shares nude photos taken by Patrick Demarchelier

Hurley shared several of her collaborations with the late photographer, including nude photos.

In the caption, she paid tribute to Patrick and their work together.

“RIP @patrickdemarchelier I shot so many covers, advertising campaigns and movie posters with you. You were a dream to work with and you will be so missed ❤️.”

In the first photo, the late photographer captures Hurley posing fully nude by an infinity pool, looking at the camera.

The French photographer also shot a magazine cover in which Hurley holds her only son Damian.

The series of photos in the Instagram post includes a movie poster for her movie Bedazzled where she starred opposite Brendan Fraser, a nude Harper’s Bazaar cover photo, and an Estee Lauder ad campaign in which she rocked a white wedding dress.

Demarchelier’s death was announced on his official Instagram page with the following statement.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Demarchelier on March 31st 2022, at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife Mia, his three sons Gustaf, Arthur, Victor and three grandchildren.”

Elizabeth Hurley announced that she wouldn’t attend Shane Warne’s funeral

The 56-year-old recently paid tribute to her former fiance, cricket star Shane Warne. Cricket legend Warne died in March at age 52 from natural causes at his holiday home in Ko Samui in Thailand.

A private funeral took place on March 20, and Hurley revealed on Instagram that she wouldn’t be able to attend.

In an Instagram post that included a throwback photo of the pair, she wrote the following.

“My heart aches that I can’t be in Australia tomorrow for Shane’s funeral. I was filming last night and, with the time jump, physically can’t get there. These pictures were taken in Sri Lanka to celebrate our engagement- we had all our children with us and it was the happiest time.”

“It still hasn’t really sunk in that he’s gone. It seems too cruel that all the people who loved him will never have another Lion hug, but our memories will live forever. RIP Lionheart, with love your Luna ❤️.”

Warne was honored with a state memorial a few days after his funeral at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.