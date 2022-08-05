Victoria Beckham and son Brooklyn’s new wife Nicola Peltz ‘can’t stand each other’

Actress Nicola Peltz wed the British Brooklyn, son of Victoria and David Beckham. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/Patricia Schlein/StarMaxWorldwide

Brooklyn Beckham married Nicola Peltz in a lavish ceremony in April after the pair announced their engagement in 2020.

Victoria Beckham attended her son and daughter-in-law’s wedding at her billionaire father Nelson’s Palm Beach, Florida estate.

Before the nuptials, rumors surfaced that there was a rift between the Bates Motel star and the Spice Girls legend.

Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn’s wife reportedly ignore each other on Instagram and ‘The new Mrs. Beckham’ may have taken a swipe at her in-laws in an interview earlier this year.

Their nuptials came after a whirlwind romance after the pair reportedly met at Coachella in 2019. Peltz, 27, and Beckham, 23, began dating shortly after their chance meeting and publicly announced their engagement in June 2020.

The son of football legend David Beckham would have married the actress sooner, but their wedding was delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Victoria Beckham reportedly ‘can’t stand’ new daughter-in-law

The 27-year-old actress reportedly didn’t want Victoria Beckham involved in her lavish wedding ceremony.

It appears their relationship had already soured before the actress wed her eldest son in April earlier this year.

“They can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” a source referencing Nicole and Victoria said to PageSix, continuing:

“The build-up to the wedding was horrendous,” the source added, claiming that she didn’t want Beckham “to be any part of the planning, and she wouldn’t clue Victoria in on anything. Communication was minimal.”

Peltz wore a custom Valentino dress, which reportedly came with a personal message from her mother, model Claudia Peltz, stitched onto the lavish gown.

The Spice Girls star is a noted fashion designer but wasn’t involved in the attire for her son’s wedding.

“They haven’t spoken to him much in the last few months,” the source continued, claiming that the Tatler magazine cover which dubbed Peltz “The New Mrs. Beckham,” didn’t go over well with Beckham.

However, Brooklyn proudly posted the Tatler cover on his Instagram page.

“Wow. I am so proud of you baby. You look absolutely gorgeous and I am so in love with you ❤️❤️ congratulations babe x @nicolaannepeltzbeckham”

Victoria Beckham fans were less than pleased with the magazine which dubbed the actress the ‘new’ Mrs. Beckham.

Did Nicola Peltz ‘throw shade’ at the Beckhams?

In an interview earlier this year, the actress defended her partner’s new career choice as an aspiring chef.

She gushed about his culinary skills before telling Tatler magazine that Beckham felt “a lot of pressure to please people with his career and he didn’t love it.”

Many perceived this as a dig at Victoria and David Beckham adding fuel to the reported rift between Brooklyn’s mother and wife.

The 23-year-old aspiring chef started his career trying his hand at becoming a footballer in his teens but left the Arsenal F.C. Academy without a scholarship.

Beckham went on to become a model before pursuing photography — facing criticism for the quality of his work.

In 2021, Beckham changed course and turned his focus toward becoming a chef, launching the series Cookin’ With Brooklyn.