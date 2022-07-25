Nicola Peltz shows off new brunette hair amid rumors of a feud with Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz has gone back to her roots with a new brunette look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Nicola Peltz is known for her blonde tresses, but the wife of Brooklyn Beckham has traded in her trademark look for a head full of brunette hair.

The Bates Motel star dyed her hair brown, and it appears she is simply returning to her natural color. She posted a selfie with dark brown locks, all choppy with layers and bangs on both sides, looking punk inspired.

She stared at the camera, not smiling, with light makeup and glossed lips while standing in front of a wall with what looked to be a movie poster.

She captioned the shot, “back to my roots 😉”

Her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, was quite the fan, commenting, “Sexy baby xxxxx.” The photo received over 48k likes, proving her new look is apparently very popular.

Nicola posted another selfie to Instagram with her face much closer to the camera, showing off her glowing complexion. In a second photo in the carousel, she was farther away and wearing a black tank top with her arms crossed.

Her green eyes were bright and noticeable against the dark background, and her husband Brooklyn once again showed his love in a comment writing, “WOW.”

Nicola showed off her new brunette locks while lounging by a pool

Just yesterday, Nicola posted a picture of herself enjoying a refreshing swim as she sat in a purple and white swimsuit cover-up next to a pile of rolled-up towels.

Pic credit: @nicolapeltzbeckham/Instagram

She protected her skin under an umbrella, and her newly dyed hair was slicked back and wet after she had taken a dip in the pool in the background.

She captioned the photo, which received over 38k likes, “✨💜 summer 💜✨”

The actress follows a strict beauty routine, including products from Victoria Beckham Beauty

The actress’ skin looked absolutely stunning, with not one imperfection, thanks to her strict beauty routine, which contains several products from her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham’s line, Victoria Beckham Beauty.

She used a serum that was part of a collaboration with Augustinus Bader, though while putting it on, she claimed Victoria “has the best skin. She eats so healthy and she drinks a lot of water… she’s just naturally perfect.”

They are kind words for her mother-in-law, considering rumors have been spreading that the pair are locked in some feud or that there is a growing distance between them.

Rumors are spreading about a possible rift with her mother-in-law

In an interview with Tatler, Nicola appeared to throw her in-laws, The Beckhams, under the bus with pointed comments about her husband, Brooklyn.

When asked about his career changes, she told the publication he was under “a lot of pressure to please people with his career and he didn’t love it.”

She also claimed that Brooklyn is getting a lot of business advice from her father, showing a possible distance growing between Brooklyn and his parents.

She told the publication, “I watch him call my dad and say, ‘What do you think about this?’ I love watching him learn from my dad.”