Nicola Peltz arches her back in bed wearing white bikini on honeymoon with Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz stunned in a white bikini as she arched her back in bed. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Nicola Peltz arched her back and showed off her toned figure on Tuesday in a series of honeymoon shots.

The model wore a simple white bikini as she laid on a bed and looked up at the camera in a black and white shot.

She wore her hair in a bun and looked over, most likely at her new husband Brooklyn Beckham who was probably the one behind the camera.

The pair wed on April 9 in a lavish ceremony at her family’s luxurious estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and was attended by a slew of celebrity faces.

The intimate photos of their honeymoon looked nothing short of completely romantic, as the pair were seen cuddling and making faces at the camera.

The loved-up duo enjoyed some time on a boat and swam in the water as they enjoyed a vacation away.

It looked as if they were lounging in bed, as a second shot showed Brooklyn and Nicola making kissing faces at the camera and she was wearing the same bikini and hairstyle.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham enjoyed a romantic honeymoon

Other photos showed Brooklyn flipping off the top of a boat into the water and sitting with a child as he donned a striped button-down shirt and glasses.

The last pictures in the Instagram carousel were of Nicola drinking from a bottle of beer and a plate of muscles.

The photos were liked over 70k times, garnering one from model Emily Ratajkowski.

Also on Tuesday, Nicola shared a series of photos taken on the honeymoon, with a more intimate, behind-the-scenes vibe.

Nicola and Brooklyn were seen cuddling together on a boat as they both matched in clothes for warm weather and sunglasses. The oldest Beckham son was seen staring at his new wife as she looked off in the distance.

Other photos showed Brooklyn sleeping in bed and the pair sharing a kiss in front of the water as Brooklyn went shirtless and Nicola wore a girly-looking white, strapless dress.

Nicola captioned the photos, “got some film back 🙃🙃😌.”

Nicola revealed how she met Brooklyn and how they didn’t click at first

In the upcoming August issue of Tatler, Nicola talked about meeting her husband for the first time and claimed the two didn’t actually like each other much at first.

She explained, “We didn’t get along, we just didn’t click… I had a boyfriend, he had a girlfriend.”

“We actually met up one time and went to dinner, and he was a friend but not a close friend,” she continued. “Then we ran into each other at a Halloween party two and a half years ago and I can’t tell you what happened but from then on we were inseparable.”