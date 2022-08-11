The real reason Nicola Peltz didn’t wear a Victoria Beckham-designed wedding dress

Actress Nicola Peltz in Saint Laurent at The Palladium. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

In a new interview, Nicola Peltz addresses her alleged feud with her mother-in-law Victoria Beckhew.

Victoria’s son, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, is featured on a new magazine cover, which confirms that he took his wife’s name.

In a rare joint interview, Nicola, daughter of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, and Brooklyn, the eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham, address the reports that the in-laws “can’t stand each other.”

Peltz and Beckham had a luxurious wedding ceremony in April after COVID-19 delayed their nuptials.

The young couple had a whirlwind romance after meeting at a concert in 2017 and began dating in 2019.

The newlyweds first made their relationship public in January 2020 and announced their engagement in July of that same year.

Nicola Peltz explains why she didn’t wear a Victoria Beckham dress for her wedding

In an interview with Variety, the Bates Motel actress denied the rumored feud with the Spice Girl turned fashion designer.

Peltz told the publication she believes the rumors of their feud started when she didn’t wear a Victoria Beckham dress for her wedding.

“I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” Peltz explained, continuing:

“She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started.”

Brooklyn also responded, denying that either of his famous parents is feuding with his wife.

“I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”

Nicola walked down the aisle in a custom white Valentino gown designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli. She shared a stunning photo of the dress on her Instagram page.

Brooklyn Beckham wants a reality TV series with his wife

In the Variety interview, the photographer turned chef spoke about Peltz and his desire for the pair to have their own reality TV series.

“I’ve always said to my wife, we should actually do a reality TV show, because she’s so funny,” Beckham said before admitting that their cultural difference gets in the way of his jokes.

“And we take the piss out of each other all the time. She sometimes doesn’t get my English humor.”

They also discussed Brooklyn taking Nicola’s second name.

“We had this idea — we kind of combined our last names. I was just like, oh, we could start a new thing, and it’ll be so cool to have our own kids and have little Peltz Beckhams running around.”