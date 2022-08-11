Brooklyn Beckham speaks out amid alleged feud between Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham has discussed rumors about a feud between Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-media

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has finally spoken about the alleged feud between his new wife, Nicola Peltz, and his mother, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.

Since 23-year-old Brooklyn and 27-year-old Nicola married in a lavish ceremony last April, there have been rumors that the bride and her 48-year-old mother-in-law do not see eye to eye.

Last week, an insider claimed that Nicola and Victoria could not stand each other, ignored each other on Instagram, and that communication was minimal.

It was even suggested that the Bates Motel star didn’t want Posh Spice involved in her wedding.

But now, David Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn, has given his views on the rumors swirling around the women in his life. Basically, the Brit reckons it’s much ado about nothing.

In an interview with Variety, both Brooklyn and Nicola addressed the rumors. Brooklyn insisted that everybody gets along just fine, and he blamed elements of the media for spreading the rumors.

Brooklyn Beckham says there’s no feud: ‘everyone gets along’

Brooklyn clarified, “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”

Nicola also spoke about the rumors telling Variety that she thought it began when she didn’t wear a wedding dress that was designed or inspired by her fashion designer mother-in-law. However, Nicola said she fully intended to wear a Victoria Beckham dress, but complications meant she ended up with a Valentino couture.

She explained, “I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”

Nicola and Brooklyn reportedly met at Coachella 2019 and, after a whirlwind romance, became engaged in June 2020. The talk of a feud between Nicola and Victoria has persisted since the engagement. The former Spice Girl was allegedly unhappy when Tatler Magazine referred to Nicola as “The New Mrs. Beckham.”

Nicola Peltz said Brooklyn Beckham felt under pressure in career choice

And in another interview, Nicola spoke about how her husband-to-be felt under pressure to choose a career that he wouldn’t enjoy just to make people happy.

Some interpreted this as a dig at Brooklyn’s parents.

Brooklyn is an aspiring professional cook. He told Variety that someday he “would love to have” his own pub and would also “love to have [his] own sauces, knives, pots, and pans.”

He added, “I want to have so many TV shows, and hopefully one day open up a pub in LA because LA needs a pub.”