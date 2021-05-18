Dalton Gomez: Is he related to Selena Gomez or does he have any siblings?

Fans of Ariana Grande have wondered if her new husband, Dalton Gomez, is related to singer Selena Gomez. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Carrie_nelson and ImagePressAgency

Singer Ariana Grande got married over the weekend to her boyfriend, real-estate agent Dalton Gomez, in a private ceremony at her home in California.

The relationship has left fans intrigued to know more about Dalton Gomez. He is not a part of celebrity culture, so, therefore, he is largely unknown by the general public. However, many folks are asking if he might be related to singer Selena Gomez?

The pair wedded in a quiet ceremony at Grande’s Montecito home, which was only attended by close family and friends. There were approximately 20 people in attendance.

Ariana and Dalton are thought to have been dating since January 2020 but were first declared an official item back in May 2020, when they were spotted kissing in public.

Since then, they have grown close while they quarantined together in Los Angeles, and they subsequently announced their engagement in December.

Is Dalton Gomez related to Selena Gomez?

Dalton is not related to Selena Gomez. The fact they share a surname is pure coincidence.

Dalton does not appear to have any famous family members, but he is not completely without his share of celebrity acquaintances. He reportedly shared a photo to his Instagram story in 2017 that showed him hanging out with none other than Miley Cyrus.

Since dating Ariana, he was spotted at a party in March 2020 hanging out with Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun. Braun was among the celebrities to congratulate the couple when they got engaged.

congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/DLxQlrj4k1 — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) December 20, 2020

For the most part, Dalton Gomez seems to have largely kept himself and his family out of the limelight. Even his Instagram account is now private.

It’s been reported that Dalton has a brother who is a tattoo artist named Dakota Gomez. It’s currently unknown if he has any sisters. It’s been suggested by some that he has a sister named Tori Gomez; however, this is most likely a reference to Selena’s sister, who is known as Tori. You can see where the confusion has arisen.

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande announced their engagement in December

Ariana announced their engagement in December with an Instagram post.

What do we know about Dalton Gomez?

We know that Dalton used to live in San Bernardino, CA., with his fa mily before he moved to Los Angeles. He is 25-years-old and makes a living by selling luxury houses in Hollywood Hills and Beverly Hills.

Some of these fancy homes retail for up to $12.5 million. According to Eonline, Dalton helped his new wife’s music attorney sell his $7.5 million mansion to The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar.

The pair apparently met through Dalton’s work after Grande hired his boss’s company to help her find a new home outside of Los Angeles.

A source told Eonline that Grande “thought [Dalton] was cute and very good-looking, and [so] she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him.” The source added: “Ariana fell very hard for Dalton shortly after they met.”