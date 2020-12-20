Ariana Grande is engaged to real estate beau Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is engaged to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

The POV singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of photos with her 210 million Instagram followers.

Two of the photos show her cozying up to Dalton Gomez.

A third photo is a mirror selfie in which she shows off her diamond engagement ring.

The fourth photo offers a close-up view of her engagement ring on her left hand.

“Forever n then some,” she captioned the set of photos.

“They couldn’t be happier, they’re just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled,” a source close to Grande told People.

Ariana Grande engagement: Reactions on social media

People have been posting congratulatory messages on social media.

Among stars who sent congratulatory messages on Instagram were Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber.

“YAYYYYYY!!!!! so so happy for you guys!!” Hailey Bieber reacted.

“Soooo happy for u guys!!! Love you!!!” Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram.

Fans, celebs, and family also sent messages on Twitter.

Ariana’s mom, Joan, and manager Scooter Braun congratulated the couple on Twitter.

congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/DLxQlrj4k1 — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) December 20, 2020

Dalton Gomez is a real estate agent

Dalton Gomez is a Southern California-based real estate agent who works with Aaron Kirman Group, Monsters and Critics reported.

You can find him here on Instagram, but his account is set to private.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez quarantined together

Reports that Grande has a new boyfriend first broke in February when she was spotted making out with a “mystery man” at a bar in Northbridge, California, Monsters and Critics reported.

Curious fans immediately began searching Grande’s social media pages for evidence and soon the “mystery man” was identified as the real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

Fans also claimed they found evidence in photos that Grande uploaded to her social media pages that she and Gomez quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic that started in March.

Many fans believed they could identify Gomez in multiple Instagram photos that Grande uploaded.

A source later confirmed to People that the two started dating in January 2020 and that they quarantined together at Grande’s home in Los Angeles.

Grande was previously engaged to comedian Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande was previously engaged to the comedian Pete Davidson. Grande and Davidson started dating in May 2018, got engaged shortly afterward, and called off their engagement months later in October 2018.

At first, Ariana tried to keep her relationship with Dalton Gomez private after she and Davidson called off their engagement.

But she eventually made her first appearance with Gomez in the music video for Stuck with U, a collaboration with Justin Bieber.

Grande also previously dated rapper Mac Miller. They broke up in April 2018 before she started dating Davidson.

Miller died from a drug overdose in September 2018. He was only 26 years old.