Ariana Grande’s POV lyrics in her new album Positions: What is it about?

POV is the last track in Ariana Grande’s new album, Positions.

Positions is Grande’s sixth studio album released on October 30. The 14-track album features hit singles, such as 34+35 and the eponymous lead single Positions.

Other notable tracks in Positions include Shut Up, Motive (feat. Doja Cat), Off the Table (feat. The Weeknd), Safety Net (feat. Ty Dolla Sign), and Love Language.

If you have listened to POV and wondered about the meaning of the track and who inspired it, here is what you need to know.

POV talks about finding true love

POV is a mid-tempo R&B tune that focuses on the subject of true love. The song is melodious. The percussion and string accompaniments are soothing. Grande’s voice calmly expresses her passionate feelings for her partner.

In the 3:21 track, Grande talks about how much her partner loves her back. She then expresses the desire to see herself from her partner’s point of view (POV) to understand why her partner loves her despite her shortcomings.

She is happy her partner accepts her for who she is and understands her, but she also yearns to learn to love herself. It is a song about self-doubt and the struggles to love herself, and she wants to see what he loves about her through his eyes.

She sings in the chorus:

“I wanna love me (Ooh)

The way that you love me (Ooh)

Ooh, for all of my pretty and all of my ugly too

I’d love to see me from your point of view

I wanna trust me (Trust me)

The way that you trust me (Trust me)

Ooh, ’cause nobody ever loved me like you do

I’d love to see me from your point of view”

You may listen to POV below:

POV is about Grande’s boyfriend Dalton Gomez

POV is presumably about Grande’s boyfriend, Dalton Gomez.

Dalton Gomez is a Los Angeles-based real estate agent from Southern California. He works as the sole buyers’ agent with Aaron Kirman Group, and he was previously the firm’s Director of Operations.

It remains unclear when the two started dating, but they were first romantically linked in February after Grande was spotted making out with Gomez at a bar in Northbridge, California.

TMZ reported at the time that sources claimed Grande and Gomez had been dating for months before they were spotted making out at the bar in California.

Fans also noticed that Grande and some of her friends had recently started following Gomez on Instagram.

Grande’s fans began searching her social media pages for evidence of Gomez’s presence in her life, and they found plenty.

Fans concluded from an analysis of Grande’s Instagram photos that the Grammy Award-winning singer quarantined with Gomez during the coronavirus pandemic in March.

You can find Dalton Gomez here on Instagram, but unfortunately, his account is set to private.

Grande was previously engaged to Pete Davidson

Grande started dating Gomez after she broke up with Pete Davidson back in 2018.

Gomez and Davidson got engaged in June 2018, but they called it off in October 2018.