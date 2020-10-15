Ariana Grande announces she is releasing a new album this month

Ariana Grande has revealed that she is releasing a new album this month.

The pop music superstar made the revelation on Wednesday (October 14) in a post on Twitter. She told her more than 77.7 million followers that she couldn’t wait for her new album to drop by the end of the month.

“I can’t wait to give u my album this month,” she tweeted.

She also shared a screenshot of the message with her more than 203 million Instagram followers.

Ariana has long been dropping hints to her fans that she was working on a new project. She’s also been sharing snippets of her upcoming album that eager Arianators have dubbed AG6.

So fans were not entirely surprised about the announcement. However, most had not expected that it would drop so soon.

Producer Tommy Brown appeared to have also earlier teased the album

Ariana’s longtime producer, Tommy Brown, also appeared to have teased the upcoming album earlier in the month.

On October 10, Brown took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of himself and Grande from October 2018. The photo was taken after they finished work on her hit album Thank U, Next, according to Billboard.com.

Brown gave the photo an enigmatic caption “6****.”

Arianators immediately began speculating that the Instagram post was meant as a hint that another album by the superstar was coming soon.

Many also believed that the caption “6****” was meant to hint at the title of the upcoming album and some tried to guess what the four asterisks meant.

The upcoming album would be Grande’s sixth studio album

Ariana, who has also been in the news this year due to her relationship with Dalton Gomez, did not reveal any additional information about the upcoming album, including the title. However, the album will be her sixth studio album after she released Thank U, Next in February 2019.

Thank U, Next debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 album chart. It included the hit single of the same title, and others, such as Break Up with Your Girlfriend (I’m Bored), 7 Rings, Make Up, Ghostin, In My Head, and Imagine.

The album received a Grammy Award nomination for Album of the Year after breaking the record for the largest streaming in a week for a pop album.

In 2020, Grande and Lady Gaga released a collaboration, titled Rain on Me. The song is from Gaga’s sixth studio album Chromatica.

Grande and Justin Bieber also released a collaboration, titled Stuck with U.