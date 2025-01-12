Christina Haack ‘secretly’ dating following Josh Hall split, ‘probably will’ get married again

Christina Haack isn’t giving up on love.

The HGTV star just got divorced for the third time, but she’s open to giving marriage another shot.

During a recent chat with Us Weekly, the 41-year-old mom of three admitted, “I’ll always love love.”

When asked if and when she’ll tie the knot again, Christina answered, “I probably will [get married again] eventually, but not anytime soon.”

Christina admits she’s in no rush to get married and has set a minimum amount of time she wants to wait before doing it again.

The Flip or Flop alum shared that she wants to be engaged for at least “like, five years” before considering becoming a bride for the fourth time.

Who are Christina’s three ex-husbands?

Christina has been married and divorced thrice.

Her first marriage to Tarek El Moussa lasted from 2009 until 2016, and the exes have two children: a daughter, Taylor, and a son, Brayden.

Christina walked down the aisle a second time with British TV presenter Ant Anstead in 2018 but split in 2021. They share one son, Hudson, born in 2019.

Christina married her third husband, Josh Hall, a licensed realtor, in 2022, but the two are divorcing.

Christina has reportedly been dating someone new ‘for a few months’

Now that Christina is officially a single woman again, word on the street is that she’s found love again.

According to an insider who spoke with DailyMail.com, Christina is dating 52-year-old CEO Christopher Larocca.

Their source tells them that Christina and Christopher have been an item for “a few months now” and have traveled to other countries together already.

Christopher reportedly resides in Newport Coast, California, and is “always out and about” with his new lady love.

Christina follows Christopher on Instagram, further fueling rumors they’re romantically linked.

Christina’s most recent ex, Josh, is reportedly dating again, too

While Christina is purportedly galavanting around the world with her latest beau, her most recent ex-husband, Josh Hall, has been spotted with a new fling.

Us Weekly reports that Josh, 44, has met someone “wonderful” in Nashville, and they’ve been “happily dating for some time.”

Us Weekly’s source claims that Josh and his rumored girlfriend, Stephanie Gabrys, a 34-year-old model based in Nashville, are a “perfect match.”

“[Josh] is very happy with his life and looking forward to 2025 and what’s on the horizon,” adds the informant. “This is the happiest he’s been in some time.”

Josh and Stephanie follow each other on Instagram, further fueling rumors of their romantic relationship.

Josh left a touchy-feely comment on one of Stephanie’s recent Instagram posts, and their affectionate exchange seemingly confirms the rumors that they’re dating.

Stephanie uploaded a set of photos with her family for Christmas, and in the caption, wrote, “Blessed to be spending the holidays with the best gift of all—family. Merry Christmas! 🎄🎅🏼❤️.”

Josh showed up in the comments section, where he told the Christina look-alike, “You’re just as much a blessing to them as they are to you. ❤️.”

Stephanie reciprocated Josh’s sentiment, “You are always the absolute sweetest!! 🥹 You are also on my and so many others, list of blessings! Truly grateful for you! ❤️.”