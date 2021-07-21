Tarek El Moussa goes off on ex-wife, says Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young is ‘hotter’ and ‘richer’

Tarek had a meltdown on the set of Flip or Flop targeting his ex-wife and costar Christina. Pic credit: HGTV and @TarekElMoussa/Instagram

Tarek El Moussa went off on his ex-wife Christina Haack saying his fiancé, Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young, is hotter and richer.

The blow-up occurred while the former spouses were filming an episode of their HGTV show Flip or Flop. Not only did Tarek allegedly lose it on Christina in front of other cast and crew members on set, but he also declared he was winning in life post their divorce.

Christina and Tarek divorced in 2018 after seven years of marriage. Months after their divorce was final, she married Ant Anstead and welcomed their son, Hudson.

Ant and Christina announced their divorce earlier this year. Christina recently went public with her new boyfriend, Joshua Hall.

Selling Sunset fans know Tarek met Heather over the Fourth of July weekend in 2019. They had an instant connection and moved in together a couple of months later.

Tarek proposed shortly after their first anniversary. They have yet to reveal a wedding date, but last month he spilled the time was coming soon.

What did Tarek say to Christina?

Sources close to the Flip or Flop production spilled the beans of Tarek’s verbal tirade to TMZ. The website alleges Tarek claimed he made Christina before referring to her as a “washed-up loser.” Tarek appeared to relish in all of Christina’s setbacks, alluding to her being a failure.

Then Tarek started comparing his ex-wife to his fiancé. He shouted that Heather is “richer and hotter” than Christina.

The insider claims Tarek ended his rant towards Christina, saying, “Look at me, look at me, look at me. It’s called winning” and shouting, “The world knows you’re crazy!”

If his words and actions weren’t bad enough, the incident is reportedly not the first time that Tarek has verbally berated Christina on set. The production team chose to stop filming the exes together for the rest of the day.

Perhaps Flip or Flop producers will need to film Tarek and Christina separately for the duration of the season.

What made Tarek go off on Christina?

The relationship between Christina and Tarek has been tense since their divorce. They put on a brave front to maintain a civil co-parenting relationship for their children, Taylor, age 10, and Brayden, age 5.

Tarek’s latest meltdown was alleged because of two of Christina’s actions. During the filming of Flip or Flop, Tarek didn’t like how she signaled him that production was ready to film.

Plus, he isn’t thrilled with her recent revelation she smoked toad venom, according to a set insider shared with TMZ.

Despite Christina Haack getting berated by her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, who praised his fiancé. Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, Flip or Flop is not in jeopardy. Tarek and Christina are both executive producers who want the show to continue.

Selling Sunset is currently on hiatus on Netflix.