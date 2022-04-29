Ant Anstead denied full custody of son Hudson after citing Christina Haack’s absence, medical neglect

Ant Anstead has filed for full custody of his son Hudson whom he shares with Christina Haack. Pic credit: @ant_anstead and @christinahaack/Instagram

Ant Anstead wants full custody of his 2-year-old son Hudson whom he shares with Christina Haack amid a bitter custody battle.

Ant has asked a judge to grant him full custody of Hudson, claiming Christina made poor parenting decisions that put their toddler medically at risk.

Ant Anstead claims absence, medical negligence on Christina Haack’s part in bid for full custody of son Hudson

According to the British auto fanatic, Christina has been absent for most of Hudson’s life, only spending nine “full days each month” with their son.

As far as Ant’s claims that Christina was medically negligent, he said Hudson came home with an awful sunburn that left the 2-year-old crying in pain, after being in Christina’s care.

Ant shared Christina’s text response when he reached out to her, telling her about Hudson’s painful sunburn: “… it didn’t feel hot. Give him some Tylenol im sure it will be better tomorrow.”

Ant’s accusations didn’t stop there, however. He also claimed that Christina and her family contracted COVID-19 earlier this year and she failed to inform Ant before returning Hudson to his care.

Ant blamed Christina’s actions for interrupting his girlfriend Renee Zellweger’s work: “At the time my partner (Renee Zellweger) was filming her new project and her covid[-19] diagnosis placed the whole production on pause.”

Additionally, Ant wants Christina to stop using Hudson on social media for paid posts in any type of “commercial endeavor” and wants her to seek his permission first.

Ant’s proposal would include Christina getting visitation with Hudson every other weekend, changing up their current shared custody arrangement.

After news broke that Ant was seeking full custody of Hudson, Christina took to Instagram where she shared a cryptic message, seemingly in response to Ant’s actions.

Flip or Flop star Christina Haack reacts to Ant Anstead’s bid for full custody

Christina shared a quote with the caption, “When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you. The misinformation will feel unfair, but you stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth just like you did.’ — Jill Blakeway.” Comments were turned off for the post.

In addition, Christina gave a statement to TMZ: “What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested.”

“I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them,” Christina told the outlet.

Ant Anstead’s full custody bid denied

TMZ has since provided an update that Ant’s bid for full custody has been denied by a judge until June. At that time, Ant can make his bid for temporary full custody before a judge, but not until after Christina has a chance to argue her side of the story.

Ant and Christina were married from December 2018 until June 2021. Hudson is their only biological child together, while both have two older children from previous relationships. Ant shares his daughter Amelie and son Archie with his ex-wife Louise and Christina shares her daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.