Christina Haack says ‘insecure’ Josh Hall ‘put a damper’ on filming new reality show

Christina Haack is excited about her new reality series Flip Off, but filming the show with her estranged husband, Josh Hall, was not fun.

The HGTV star is relieved that Josh is no longer on the show following their split earlier this year, as she confessed he put a damper on things.

The 41-year-old didn’t mince words when talking about her estranged husband, noting that because he was insecure, she had to dim her light so he wouldn’t feel emasculated.

Christina wasn’t the only one relieved to no longer be filming with Josh; her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, expressed similar sentiments.

Tarek and Heather star in the renovation series alongside Christina, and they also expressed happiness that Josh was gone.

Meanwhile, Josh might be gone, but viewers could see another of Christina’s exes in the series.

The HGTV star has remained close friends with Tarek since their divorce, and the duo have continued working together on different TV projects.

However, we can already count out that type of relationship with her newest ex, Josh.

Unlike the fun banter she has with Tarek, it was a much different ballgame filming with Josh when they were still together.

Christina opened up about the experience during a chat with Entertainment Tonight, noting, “When someone is insecure… and doesn’t like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything.”

“I feel like I was not shining as bright to try to not make him feel like emasculated, but who wants to live like that?” she added.

The couple split in the early days of filming, and since then Josh has been cut from the show.

“It was not fun, to be honest,” confessed the mom of three. “I did not enjoy filming with him, so having split up made this, to be honest, so much easier and so much better in every way.”

Christina also noted that there were some jealousy issues in the mix due to her dynamic with her ex-husband, Tarek, which she dubbed a “sibling-type” relationship.

Christina’s ex-husband Tarek El Moussa speaks on her split from Josh

Tarek and his wife Heather also chimed in on how things have been since Josh departed the show, and it’s safe to say they were both relieved.

“I don’t want to be mean, but it was kind of nice to see him go,” confessed Heather laughingly.

Tarek also shared some insight into Christina’s post-split situation, noting that it was very hard at first, but now she’s much better.

“She recovers really quick,” he reasoned. “You can just tell her energy’s back; she’s happy; she’s excited about life.”

For the show, the couple teased that another of Christina’s ex-boyfriends, Ant Anstead, might appear.

When asked, Tarek responded, “I think you will, yes.”

The Flip Off premieres January 2025 on HGTV.