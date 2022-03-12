Cher opens up about ‘personal problems’ in emotional apology to fans as she admits she’s not okay

Cher gained popularity back in the ’60s as one-half of the pop duet with then-husband Sonny. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Legendary singer Cher apologized to her fans for being “MIA” on social media for the past few days.

Cher recently appeared in MAC Cosmetics’ Challenge Accepted campaign alongside rapper Saweetie.

Decades into her successful career, the American singer released her 26th studio album, Dancing Queen, in 2018.

It became the 75-year-old’s highest debut sales for an album in the United States and garnered high praise from critics.

Cher cites personal issues in cryptic social media posts

The actress and singer is known for being outspoken on social media, so fans were concerned when she disappeared for a few days.

Cher ended her almost week-long Twitter silence, revealing she has had some personal struggles.

“Sorry I’ve Been MIA. Been having Personal Problems,” the singer wrote.

A concerned fan then wrote: “you okay gal?”

Cher responded, admitting to being overwhelmed:

“YA KNOW…NO. WE ALL😭,BUT SOMETIMES,WE😭A DIFFERENT KIND OF TEARS.TEARS THAT HURT.WE BECOME OVERWHELMED, REACH A LIMIT..THEN ARE FORCED 2 PUSH THAT LIMIT.IVE BEEN ALIVE SINCE THE YEAR DOT,& THESE YRS ARE THE WORST IVE EVER SEEN,..ADD FAMILY TO THAT,& ITS RECIPE FOR [DISASTER] CAKE.”

The 75-year-old then shared a message of optimism amid her struggles.

“IM BETTER🍰2DAY💪🏼. SOMETIMES I REACH WHAT I THINK IS MY LIMIT, THEN REALIZE,IVE GOT MILES MORE”LIMIT”IN ME.SOMETIMES I GET ON,WHAT I”THINK”IS MY LAST NERVE,THEN FIND LOTS MORE”LAST NERVES TO GET ON.SOMETIMES I NEED 2 REGROUP,REBOOT GIVE”ME”A TIME OUT, THEN SAY FK THIS.I WONT STOP.”

Cher turned her attention to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, criticizing Vladimir Putin for his military aggression.

Cher’s ongoing legal battle is a complicated music lawsuit

While the legend didn’t reveal her problems on Twitter, Cher is currently in a legal battle with Sonny Bono’s widow, Mary Bono.

Cher filed a lawsuit against Sonny Bono’s fourth wife, claiming she is illegally withholding her royalties from Sonny & Cher’s music.

In the ’60s, she was one-half of a musical duo with Sonny — her first husband. They had a number one hit record, I Got You Babe, and sold over 40 million records together.

According to Billboard, the legal battle is one of several closely-monitored music lawsuits due to the copyright law’s “termination right” allowing creators or their heirs to win back control of rights they signed away.

In December, Mary Bono filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing that Cher’s lawsuit means her divorce agreement with Sonny would subvert the Congressional law.