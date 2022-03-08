Blake Shelton reveals that Cher scared him on The Voice

Cher performing on The Voice. Pic credit: @87shyboy/YouTube

Every season on The Voice, big-time singing stars show up to help the coaches mentor the singers.

In Season 5, Cher was the mentor for Team Blake, and Blake Shelton recently looked back on the moment and admitted that Cher scared him during her appearance.

It wasn’t her popularity that scared him. Cher actually admonished him on the show.

Cher scared Blake Shelton on The Voice

Blake Shelton was at the Country Radio Seminar (via CMT) and talked about working with Cher on The Voice.

While coaching one of his contestants, Blake said that they were being timid and needed to show more passion in their performance.

Blake said he asked the singer what they were doing with the microphone.

Blake then said, “Grab that microphone. Make that microphone your b—h.”

That set off Cher. She immediately turned to Blake and tore into him.

“What the f— did you just say? Do you have any idea what I stand for?” Cher asked him.

“I go … ‘I don’t know.’ I was afraid to even say one other thing,” Blake remembered.

As an advocate for women’s rights, Blake’s use of words offended her, and she would not stand for it.

Luckily, the band director saw what was happening and interjected himself to help cool things down.

Concerning what Cher stood for, he said, “I don’t think it’s microphone rights, I’ll tell you that.”

Blake said that caused people in the room to laugh, and Cher and Blake were back on good terms again.

Cher dedicated an album to Blake’s dad

Cher later proved that she held no bad feelings and even made an incredibly kind gesture towards Blake and his dad.

Blake had told Cher how big of a fan his father was of her work. His dad had just recently died, and it meant a lot for him to work with her.

Six months after her appearance on The Voice, Cher released her new album, Closer to the Truth, and she dedicated it to his dad, Dick Shelton.

“At the end of her album liner notes, she wrote, ‘I want to dedicate this album to the memory of Dick Shelton,'” Shelton said.

“I completely did not expect that. I hadn’t even spoken to her since that moment, and she dedicated her entire album to Dad. It was pretty amazing.”

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return to NBC in late 2022.