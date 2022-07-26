Britney Spears is recording music alongside Elton John — Here’s what they’re up to

Britney Spears and Elton John have reportedly recorded a secret duet together. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Britney Spears is finally making her musical comeback, and she’s teaming up with the legendary Elton John to make it happen.

Fans of Britney have been waiting for an official release since 2016, but since then, her musical career has been severely hampered by a fourteen-year-long conservatorship.

Thankfully, that conservatorship ended in November 2021, and the 40-year-old is now reportedly back in the music studio.

The Oops!… I Did It Again singer met up with 75-year-old Elton John at a Beverly Hills studio to thrash out a duet of one of Elton’s old classics.

According to Page Six, the two singers met up to record a new version of the 1971 classic Tiny Dancer. And apparently, the track will be released by Universal Music next month.

As per the outlet, this super secret rendezvous occurred at the exclusive Beverly Hills, CA., studio of Andrew Watt, a producer who has worked with the likes of Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, and many others.

Britney Spears and Elton John expected to release duet of Tiny Dancer

A music insider claimed that the venture was Elton’s idea and that Britney is a “huge fan” of the English veteran singer.

They added that the two celebrities have already recorded and played for some people their new remix of Tiny Dancer. And the source claimed that the track is “incredible” and “everybody is freaking out,” and it will be “the song of the summer.”

The insider concluded by declaring that Britney was officially back. She’s back to work, and she’s super excited.”

This would be Britney’s first official single since 2016’s Slumber Party from her Glory album. Can’t wait to hear it.

Check out Elton John’s original Tiny Dancer below.

Britney Spears married Sam Asghari in June

Britney Spears has had a super busy summer so far, apart from getting back to the recording studio, she also got married.

In June, the Baby One More Time singer walked down the aisle for the third time when she got hitched to her long-time boyfriend, 28-year-old Sam Ashgari. The pair initially met on the set for her video for Slumber Party, and they got engaged last year.

The wedding took place at Britney’s fancy Californian mansion and featured some big-name guests, including Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Drew Barrymore, and Madonna. But excluded from the celebration were her parents and her sister, Jamie Lynn.