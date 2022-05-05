Drew Barrymore wants ‘openhearted’ first interview with Britney Spears since conservatorship ended

Drew Barrymore feels she can empathize well with Britney Spears. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/F.Sadou/Admedia

Drew Barrymore is hoping that Britney Spears will come on her daytime talk show so that the pair can have an “openhearted” discussion together.

Barrymore is preparing for the third season of her chat show, The Drew Barrymore Show, and she said she would like to be the first to interview popstar legend Britney Spears since the end of her controversial conservatorship.

Drew Barrymore hopes to have Britney Spears on her show

The ET actor told Variety that she hasn’t yet asked Spears on the show but that she hopes they can soon have an “openhearted” conversation.

The 47-year-old Barrymore can perhaps empathize more than many with the Baby One More Time singer as she was legally emancipated from her parents. The former child actor famously had a difficult teenage period which was blighted by drugs.

Barrymore further explained: “We can have a unique conversation. There’s not a ton of us out there who have publicly lost our freedom, had breakdowns in front of everyone, become punchlines, and fought our way back.”

There’s already a lot of love between these two iconic women. Spears took to Instagram in April with a since-deleted gushing post about Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson. Spears called the two actors the “2 most beautiful people I have ever seen in my life.”

The singer also claimed that despite meeting 1000s of celebrities during the course of her career, the only people who left her speechless were Barrymore and Hudson.

Drew Barrymore has ‘so many feelings towards’ Britney Spears

Barrymore responded to the comments on her show by stating she has “so many feelings towards [Britney Spears], so much profoundness” and a “tremendous amount of understanding and empathy” for the pop star.

Barrymore also spoke of how excited she is to read Britney’s upcoming book. She explained how she thought it was an excellent opportunity for the singer to control the narrative and tell her side of the story.

“It’s just a brilliant way for us to be invited into her world,” she added.

Last November, Spears’s father, Jamie Spears, called an end to the 13-year conservatorship that meant he had complete control over his daughter’s finances along with many other aspects of her life. At the time, his move was seen as a bit of a surprise, but momentum had been building for some time around the Free Britney movement