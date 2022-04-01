Britney Spears asks which Euphoria role she ‘fits best’ as she tries on several outfits for the camera

Britney Spears showed off her fun side, asking fans which outfit she should wear if she were a character on Euphoria. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FSadou/Admedia

Britney Spears showed off her fun side on Instagram while trying on multiple outfits as she asked which one fans liked best.

The 40-year-old superstar singer of hits such as Toxic and Circus appeared to be having a blast while swinging her hips from side to side in various ensembles based on characters from the hit show Euphoria.

With the caption “Who would I play best 🤔🤔🤔 ???” Britney had the internet vying for a spot in her comments section to share their vote.

Britney first rocked some sexy and fun Euphoria-themed outfits

Britney had her fan base going nuts when she posted the short video clip of herself donning an eclectic and vibrant variety of clothing to match characters on the show.

The first outfit Britney showed off was a loose-fitting floral dress with a heavy white collar that folded down and hung across parts of her upper chest.

Keeping her hair pulled back into two low pigtails and wearing a vintage-looking brooch around a chain on her neck, the singer captioned the shot with “I’m the director of the play Our Life on Euphoria.”

For her next outfit, Brit went with a sexy, bubblegum-pink two-piece, with a bikini top and skirted bottom, prancing around saucily for the camera while captioning the segment with “I’m Sally! Helping my boyfriend on the grill…Come on over y’all!!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Next, Brit said, “I’m 22 and I go clubbing at Velcros every Friday” while wearing a skin-tight, short red dress with spaghetti straps.

Britney joked she was the ‘assistant CEO’ in a floral top and jeans while donning a sexy cut-out swimsuit for her last pic

She then tamed down her look for the fourth ensemble, calling herself the “Assistant CEO” while rocking an off-the-shoulder, ruffled, floral top, skinny jeans, and brown pumps.

For her final outfit change, Britney took it to the next level, putting on a hot, little pink swimsuit with a white checkered design splashed all across it and massive cut-outs running across the back and all the way down her front.

“Can you guess who I am?” she asked fans about the swimwear, likely trying to embody Sydney Sweeney‘s character Cassie.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney’s fans appeared to be in awe of the singer and rushed to share their thoughts about the video montage.

“THE LEXI COSTUME FJDNDN” wrote one follower while others said “❤️❤️❤️❤️ your version is better!” “Assistant? Girl you ARE the CEO 👏,” and “we LOVE you in Frankies 😍.”

More people came to support the singer’s latest post, casting their votes for their favorite outfit while also continuing to remind Brit that she is not the assistant to anybody.

“Girl you ARE the CEO 🔥” said one follower echoing other similar comments about the singer while another mentioned the same outfit, saying “the assistant of CEO has some things to say!!!”