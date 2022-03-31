Britney Spears shows off intense workout in tight red crop top and tiny black shorts

Britney Spears showed off her recent workout in a tight outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears works a sweat in a tight red crop top and tiny black shorts as she enjoys a holiday in Maui.

The Hawaiian island is one of the pop star’s favorite holiday destinations, as she visited with her fiancé Sam Ashgari earlier this year in January and 2021.

The mother of two sparked wedding rumors after she got a visit from Donatella Versace last week.

The Toxic singer said she wanted to marry her longtime fiancé but she is yet to announce a wedding date.

Britney Spears works out in Maui

The 40-year-old pop star is having the time of her life on holiday. In the caption, Britney expressed her joy at being away from home.

“Warming it up in Maui 🏝 !!! Literally smiling 😊 and glowing !!! When I come here and workout … it’s the best day ever 🙌🏻💓💓 !!! Pssss you have to understand I’m excited to be out of my house so I love dancing in the gym 😳💅🏻 !!!!!”

She rocked a red crop top and tiny black shorts as she shared her series of workouts with her audience.

Britney recently had some fun with a hilarious caption and video while dancing to Cardi B’s hit song Up.

In the funny yet confusing caption, she wrote the following:

“I’m doing online classes 📚 in Minneapolis !!! Getting a deposit on the gift 🎁 my Uncle Roy got my cousin because Leroy found a turtle 🐢 in the drawer and the fu**ing car 🚙 went into flames 🔥 because the tire busted on the highway so the police 🚔 saved my aunt who always SERVES PIE 🥧 !!!”

Spears went with a black minidress wearing a white shirt with a large collar in what appeared to be similar to a school girl’s uniform as she busted some funny dance moves.

Britney’s attorney stunned at her rights being taken away

Mathew Rosengart the attorney who helped the pop star gain her freedom spoke about how she was stripped from her liberties during her 13-year conservatorship.

“I was concerned, even before getting involved, about why this woman appeared to have some of her fundamental rights and civil liberties stripped away,” Rosengart told The Hollywood Reporter “As a former federal prosecutor, I had experience with criminal defendants who were charged with committing heinous crimes, and they had the right to choose their own counsel, yet Britney did not have that right.”

After Britney won the right to choose her own attorney, Rosengart, a Greenberg Traurig partner got her conservatorship terminated in four months.

Since she gained her freedom, Britney has been sharing her passions with fans as well as details from her conservatorship.