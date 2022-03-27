Euphoria Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Zendaya in Euphoria. Pic credit: Eddy Chen/HBO

Euphoria has been a major success story for HBO, with the show gaining critical acclaim, massive viewership numbers, and several awards nominations.

The show about the dark underbelly of high school life stars Zendaya as a recovering drug addict who struggles to stay clean and make it through the day, along with her contemporaries who have their own daily problems.

The second season featured more stressful problems and very little in the way of answers on how to deal with them, but it has fans excited to see more of the show.

With the second season of the HBO drama wrapping up in February 2022, fans are wondering if Euphoria has been renewed for a third season and when it will arrive.

Here is everything we know so far about Euphoria Season 3.

This article provides everything that is known about Euphoria Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Euphoria?

Euphoria fans got the news early for the hit HBO series.

The second season was only halfway through when HBO released a message that there would be a third season.

The message was via Twitter and simply read that Euphoria had picked up a Season 3 renewal.

HBO also sent out a statement that read,

“Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken season two to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form while maintaining its heart.

“We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season three.”

Release date latest: When does Euphoria Season 3 come out?

It was not surprising that HBO was bringing back Euphoria for a third season.

While dark and unforgiving, the high school drama was a massive hit both with ratings and social media interaction.

The first three episodes of Season 2 nearly doubled in per-episode viewership compared to its first season. 14 million people watched the Season 2 premiere. While the season finale was down to 6.6 million viewers, it was still enough to make HBO happy.

When Euphoria will return remains unknown at this time.

Euphoria Season 1 premiered on June 16, 2019.

However, the coronavirus pandemic shut down production for the second season. HBO released a two-episode special in-between the first and second seasons on December 6, 2020, and January 24, 2021.

Euphoria Season 2 finally arrived on January 9, 2022.

Not expecting any further delays, Euphoria Season 3 should arrive in early 2023.

We will update this article when HBO releases the official return date for Euphoria Season 3.

Euphoria Season 3 cast updates

Zendaya will be back as Rue Bennett, the lead character in Euphoria. She is a recovering drug addict and the narrator of the series.

“She’s going to be in season three – it’s hard to imagine doing [the] show without her,” said Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer at HBO.

Hunter Schafer is almost sure to be back as Jules, as the relationship between Rue and Jules has been an important issue in the series.

Also returning for the third season is Maude Apatow as Lexi, Rue’s childhood friend who grew apart from her after her addiction issues.

Jacob Elordi should return as Nate, the high school quarterback with anger issues.

Other characters returning should be Alexa Demie as Maddy, Barbie Ferreira as Kat, Algee Smith as Chris, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie, and newcomer Dominic Fike as Elliot.

Angus Cloud is not likely to be back as Fez. The drug dealer that befriended Rue in Season 2 ended the season arrested by the police.

Jason Walton will also not return, as his character of Ashtray was killed in a shootout.

Euphoria Season 3 spoilers

A lot happened in Season 2 that the kids will have to work out in their lives.

Nate has to deal with his life after sending his father to prison, including the repercussions of that moment.

Jules and Rue have had a challenging relationship, and while it was romantic for a bit, and although Jules wants to make up with Rue, the voice-over that ended Season 2 makes it sound like the reconciliation might not happen.

There is also a chance that different characters could take center focus in Season 3, although Rue will still likely play a big role.

What is sure is that Euphoria will continue to tackle hotbed issues that people often pretend don’t exist in American high school life.

Keep this article bookmarked, and we will update it as more cast news arrives and HBO releases the first trailer.

HBO has yet to announce when Euphoria Season 3 will premiere.