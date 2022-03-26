5 things to know about Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney

Below are five things to know about Sydney Sweeney. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Sydney Sweeney is best known for her role as Cassie in Euphoria. She has also starred in Everything Sucks! and The Handmaid’s Tale.

It seems like she is quickly becoming Hollywood’s new “It” girl.

So, what are some facts about this rising star? Read on to find out.

Sydney Sweeney is a car enthusiast

Sydney comes from a family of mechanics, so it’s no surprise that she loves cars. She’s even learning how to fix cars herself.

“I recently just bought a Ford Bronco that I’m working on fixing up myself,” she told PureWow. “Its been a lot more work than I thought it was going to be. I guess I was in over my head. But I’ve been trying to learn everything and just taking one step at a time.”

“I’m actually changing the transmission in the car so I basically had to take out the entire body of the car, rebuild some things and now I’m putting it all back together,” she continued. “And then I’ll start doing all of the interior cosmetic changes.”

Sydney Sweeney creates journals of her characters

All actors have their own way of getting into character. But, Sydney’s way is quite unique.

The actress told Who What Wear about how she writes stories about the characters she plays.

“I have 100-page journals on each of my characters … I literally build from the hospital, from the day they’re born and the daycare that they go to,” she told Who What Wear.

“The reason we sit a certain way or we look at a person a certain way, it all comes from some memory from our past that we may not be able to put our finger on. But it’s what made us who we are today.”

Sydney Sweeney doesn’t drink alcohol

It’s easy for young stars to get caught up in drinking and partying. But, Sydney shies away from that lifestyle.

She once explained in an interview with W Magazine, “I’m not one to go out. I’ve never done drugs. I’ve never smoked weed. I don’t drink.”

In her “Beauty Secrets” video with Vogue, Sweeney explains that she only drinks water on a daily basis. She’s found that it has helped her with her skin problems and gut issues.

Sydney Sweeney is a trained MMA fighter

In an interview with Marie Claire, Sydney explains that she began training in mixed martial arts at 14 and did her first competition at the age of 18.

She spoke to Marie Claire about her first competition. She said, “It was a grappling competition against all guys, a weight category above me, and I got first place. Those guys were probably saying, ‘Oh, we didn’t want to hurt her,’ but they were definitely trying. Everyone broke a sweat.”

Sydney Sweeney majored in business

Sydney majored in business because she wanted to be able to read and understand her contracts.

She has always done well in school and was her high school valedictorian.