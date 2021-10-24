Boosie Badazz goes on homophobic Twitter rant against Lil Nas X

Montero rapper Lil Nas X was the target of homophobic tweets by Boosie Badazz after an Instagram joke. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Lil Nas X joked about doing a song with rapper Boosie Badazz — who responded with a homophobic diatribe on Twitter.

Louisiana rapper Boosie has criticized Lil Nas X numerous times over several months.

The Wipe Me Down rapper took issue with the Montero rapper’s pregnancy album promo and his raunchy VMA performance earlier this year.

“So I’ve been working on this song with Lil Boosie bro,” the Old Town Road rapper said on Instagram Live with a hint of sarcasm.

“I have this song with Lil Boosie about to come out,” he added.

However, it seems Boosie didn’t find the comment to be funny.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lil Nas X says he has a song with Lil Boosie on the way 😂 pic.twitter.com/T9oinqNvLk — The Insomnious (@TheInsomnious1) October 23, 2021

Boosie goes on homophobic rant

Boosie responded with a homophobic Twitter rant using a slur and suggesting the world would be better if the Grammy-winning artist committed suicide.

“STOP TROLLING ME F****T LOL,” Boosie tweeted. “U A WHOLE B**CH PLAYING WITH A GANGSTA SMH U CAN KEEP SUCKING D**K N GETTIN F**KED N YOUR A** N pPEACE N #uhateyourself I WOULD TOO IF I WAS YOU LOL NASx IF YOU #commitsuicide YOU WOULD DO THIS WORLD A HUGE FAVOR. NOBODY WANTS U HERE.’

The controversial rapper continued in a subsequent tweet, “#thinkaboutit NOBODY WANTS U HERE” and “STOP PLAYING WITH THE STRAIGHT #F****T LOL.”

Boosie goes on a homophobic rant against Lil Nas X after the singer joked about having a song with him. pic.twitter.com/vXYaVCnhJc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 23, 2021

In September, Lil Nas X, who currently has the number one song in the United States with Jack Harlow, was named the Suicide Prevention Advocate Of The Year by The Trevor Project for his work with the LGBTQIA+ community.

However, he was seemingly unbothered by Boosie’s tweets.

Instead, the rapper and singer expressed his dissatisfaction with the Disney channel programming schedule, tweeting:

“I am truly saddened. I have never been so mortified in my life. I can’t believe Disney channel has yet to play Halloween town this entire October.”

Boosie tweet deleted, gets roasted on Twitter

Boosie has been criticized for encouraging violence against the LGBTQIA+ community when he previously suggested he wanted to beat up Lil Nas X.

Furthermore, critics argued that his distressing language about suicide directed at Lil Nas X violates Twitter’s rules.

As a result, the abusive tweet was removed; however, the rapper’s account is still active.

The 38-year-old rapper was trending on Twitter following his homophobic remarks. In addition, many observers on social media mocked the rapper for having an obsession with Lil Nas X.

Lil Nas X: *takes a breath of oxygen*



Boosie: pic.twitter.com/ykzf5Osz9z — AC Tatum (@actatumonline) October 23, 2021

Nobody:….



Lil Nas X: *blinks*



Lil Boosie: 🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/gWBP5qYn4L — Traycie Dash 🇳🇬 (@Traycielicious) October 23, 2021

This is literally Boosie vs Lil Nas X pic.twitter.com/yhCQgYSeb8 — blue haired feminist (@blaccbrry_) October 23, 2021

Boosie was previously criticized for his comments toward 12-year-old Zaya Wade, the transgender daughter of NBA star Dwayne Wade.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or contemplating self-harm, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.