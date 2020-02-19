Young Thug and Boosie Badazz slammed over comments about Dwyane Wade’s transgender daughter

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Rapper Young Thug and Boosie Badazz faced backlash on social media after they posted comments about Dwyane Wade’s 12-year-old transgender daughter, Zaya, that many people considered transphobic.

The comments by Young Thug and Boosie Badazz come after former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade confirmed during a recent interview on The Ellen Show that he and his wife, Gabrielle Union, supported their 12-year-old child coming out as a transgender female.

Gabrielle Union also posted a video on her Twitter page in which Zaya talked about her decision to come out.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union received an outpouring of support on social media for their sensitive parenting. They have also received commendations from members of the LGBTQ+ community.

However, many social media users, including rappers Young Thug and Boosie Badazz, have expressed their reservations about Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s open support for their 12-year-old child.

The two rappers took to social media to voice their opinions about the matter.

Young Thug faces backlash after comments about Zaya

Following Wade’s revelations about Zaya in the interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Young Thug took to Twitter on Tuesday to post a comment that many Twitter users criticized as transphobic.

“All I wanna say to dwade son is ‘GOD DONT MAKE MISTAKES’ but hey live your true self.”

First Boosie now Young Thug chimes in on Dwyane’s Wade son transitioning into a female👀 pic.twitter.com/RPV9FTzwEx — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTies) February 19, 2020

Young Thug’s comment sparked a backlash on Twitter. Many thought it was an irony that Young Thug, a rapper known for cross-dressing, would criticize Zaya for coming out as a transgender female.

Many Twitter users demanded that Young Thug apologize to Wade and Zaya and to delete the post.

Young Thug has since taken down the post.

Young Thug got a closet full of women’s fashions & got the nerve to talk about Zaya. pic.twitter.com/rG2EFuh8mq — 𝕵𝖆𝖘𝖒𝖎𝖓𝖊 • 🍯💛✨ (@x_jaeTrilla) February 19, 2020

Very rich of #YoungThug to come for #DwayneWade son when he’s previously said he doesn’t believe in gender pic.twitter.com/W0ISWnDeCq — TwentyTwenty (@BPDM031) February 19, 2020

I KNOW #youngthug #thugger is NOT questioning Dwayne Wade’s daughter when he isn’t even sure of himself. This man cross dresses, kisses other men as well as call other men “babe” and “baby” but gonna tell Dwayne Wade “God don’t make mistakes” man bye. — DestiniKristal (@DestiniKristal) February 19, 2020

Rapper Boosie Badazz also came under fire

Rapper Boosie Badazz also took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a lengthy diatribe about Zaya coming out as transgender (see Instagram video below):

“That is a male. A 12-year-old. At 12, they don’t even know what they next meal gonna be. They don’t have sh** figured out yet. He might meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But his d**k gonna be gone,” Badazz said.

“Don’t cut his d**k off, bruh. Like, bruh, for real, if he gonna be gay, let him be gay. But don’t cut his d**k off, bruh. Don’t dress him as a woman, dawg. He’s 12 years old. He’s not up there yet. He hasn’t made his final decisions yet. Don’t cut his f***ing d**k off, Dwyane Wade.”

Boosie Badazz’s Instagram rant: Twitter reacts

Badazz took a lot of flak on social media for his comments. Some social media users criticized Badazz, saying that based on his personal life, he was not qualified to criticize Wade’s parenting.

Others pointed out that despite Badazz’s comments about Wade cutting off his son’s genitals, Wade never said that Zaya was going to get a gender reassignment surgery.

Imagine @DwyaneWade taking parenting advice from an ex-felon with 8 children who was in jail bottoming for packages of Ramen Noodles who calls himself Boosie Badazz at the age of 37. 🤔🤣 — Ebone (@LadyE2016) February 19, 2020

There’s just something so hilarious about hearing boosie badazz say “don’t cut his dick off Dwayne Wade” Like he just walked in his daughters room & said “I got the good scissors , you ready yet?” 😂😂 — Blakelliot (@blakelliot_) February 19, 2020

wow dwayne wade supporting his daughter is really weeding out the transphobic celebs 🥰

@ young thug

@ boozing badazz — Logan.Tyler.Bruce (@logan_tyler_bru) February 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Wade is expected to share more about his family and Zaya in an upcoming documentary, titled D. Wade: Life Unexpected.

The documentary is scheduled to air on ESPN on Sunday, February 23, at 9 p.m. E.T.