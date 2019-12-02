Dwyane Wade slams family photo trolls who mocked son for wearing fake nails and crop top

Former NBA star Dwayne Wade hit back at social media trolls who mocked his 12-year-old son for wearing fake nails and a crop top in a family photo his wife shared on Thanksgiving.

Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, took to social media to post a Thanksgiving photo of the family that included their son, Zion Malachi Airamis Wade, and his baby sister, Kaavia James Union Wade.

Zion posed for the photo wearing fake nails and a crop top.

Union accompanied the family photo with a message thanking friends and family for their love and support.

Happy Thanksgiving good people. To all the friends and family that have my back and all the friends and family I’ve never met who show love and support when everyone is looking and when no one is looking… All praise, gratitude and thankfulness.

Although most of her Instagram followers responded with messages expressing love and goodwill, several trolls targeted Zion, posting nasty and hateful comments referencing his nails and crop top.

Later in the day, Wade took to Twitter to respond to the trolls.

I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo. Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile! ✌🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 30, 2019

As a parent my only goal is that my kids feel that i see them , love them and support them. https://t.co/ZrJp9WFdbi — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 30, 2019

Wade’s comments received an outpouring of support on Instagram.

“The fact that people are commenting on this photo & freaking out over man made stereotypes. There is nothing in the Bible saying men can’t wear crop tops or have a BEAT set of nails,” one Instagram user commented. “What this kid identifies as hasn’t even been stated and people are losing their minds.”

Fans also showed support on Twitter.

You NEVER have to explain anything. You have a FANTASTIC family. They are BEAUTIFUL — Kgreen (@Kgreen28381660) December 1, 2019

To give your kids such a loving and free environment says so much. Some people dont have that so its easier for them to judge because they dont understand it. Keep doing what you doing.. — Miamore (@Miamore5623) December 1, 2019

You are a great dad, leader, & role model! ❤️

People are miserable for their own reasons & try to hate on what they don’t understand to make themselves feel better or validated. It’s truly toxic. Just keep on living & loving & pray that these people one day see the light. 🙏🏻 — ♏artha (@_marmar03) November 30, 2019

pic.twitter.com/frK5eZ9G6R — In Love With V || ARMY 🇳🇬 (@metallicchina) December 1, 2019

But a few trolls still lurked on the thread, posting hateful comments.

This is not the first time that Zion has been targeted on social media. Online trolls posted nasty comments in October after Wade posted a photo on Instagram Story that showed his kids and added a caption, “My girls.”

Union and Wade have always supported Zion. They publicly showed support when he attended the Miami Beach Pride Parade in April.

The latest incident comes soon after Wade spoke out in support of Union following her controversial firing from America’s Got Talent.