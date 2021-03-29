Boosie Badazz banned from Instagram after uploading video showing him slapping man: Rapper calls Zuckerberg racist

Rapper Boosie Badazz has been banned from Instagram again. Pic credit: @WorldStarHipHop/YouTube

Instagram appears to have banned Rapper Boosie Badazz after he uploaded a video showing him slapping a man in the face.

Boosie Badazz’s Instagram account, with nearly one million followers, was taken down on Saturday, some days after he shared a video (see below) in which he said he would pay $554 to anyone who would let themselves be slapped hard on the face on camera.

“Period ‘video shoot’ I need 3 smacks cross yo sh*t for the video for good camera angles #pleasehelpmeout DM me if u trying to get the 554,” Badazz reportedly captioned the video.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I got $554 [for] whoever let me slap the f*** out them on the ‘Period’ video,” Badazz said in the video (see Twitter video below). “I wanna come on that b*tch, n**** playing with me, I’m just going to bat him. BOP! But it got to be real though.”

Badazz uploaded a video that appeared to show him slapping a man

Someone appeared to have agreed to the deal as footage later surfaced online showing a man who appeared intoxicated confronting Badazz at a gas station and telling him he couldn’t rap.

Badazz then hits the man hard on the side of the face with his palm. Another video shows Badazz paying the man cash after slapping his face.

Rapper DaBaby can be seen in the video that shows Badazz paying the man for slapping his face.

Lil Boosie Slaps A Man Who Was Talking Crazy To Him At A Video Shoot With Dababy😳 pic.twitter.com/B6419Pzfgi — DJ Sheed 💉🐐💧💿 (@sheed_456) March 27, 2021

Boosie paid man $554 after slapping him for music video shoot 😭 pic.twitter.com/T6aOLVP1Ro — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) March 27, 2021

Boosie paid a man $554 to let him slap him as hard as he could for a music video shoot and posted it to his IG



-but it resulted in Boosie loosing his page with 1 Million followers.



Boosie’s main page which he also lost last year, had over 9 million followers 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/JD2YC26Wq4 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) March 28, 2021

Many Twitter users who saw the slap video after it was uploaded to the platform did not realize that it was filmed for Badazz’s upcoming music video for Period, his latest song with DaBaby.

They criticized the rapper for hitting a defenseless older person who appeared to be intoxicated.

Although the incident was meant to be part of a music video, Instagram appeared to have determined that it violated their platform rules and Badazz’s account was deactivated.

Badazz later took to Twitter to call Zuckerberg a racist

The rapper later took to Twitter on Sunday morning to accuse Facebook Founder/CEO Mark Zuckerberg of being a racist.

Pic credit: @BOOSIEOFFICIAL/Twitter

Instagram previously banned rapper Badazz in 2020

This is the second time that Instagram has banned Rapper Boosie Badazz.

The photo and video-sharing platform deactivated the rapper’s account last year after he reportedly violated their rules on explicit content. The ban caused the rapper to lose more than 9 million followers.

The account that Instagram took down over the weekend is a new account that Badazz started after he lost the original one.

Badazz was upset that he lost 9 million followers due to the 2020 Instagram ban. At first, he took to social media to plead with Zuckerberg to restore his account.

But he later threatened to sue Zuckerberg for $20 million for the financial loss he claimed to have suffered as a result of the ban.

Monsters and Critics reported in April 2019 that Badazz was arrested on drug and gun charges.

The rapper also faced a backlash in February 2020 after he and fellow rapper Young Thug made disparaging comments about Dwyane Wade’s transgender child.