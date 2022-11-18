Blueface’s mother speaks on why she didn’t post his bail: ‘We helped create your artist’

Blueface’s mother recently gave her thoughts about who should pay his bail. Pic credit: @bluefacebleedem/TikTok

After Thotiana rapper Blueface was arrested for attempted murder earlier this week, his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, posted a video on Instagram stating that she and Blueface’s manager, Wack 100, were going to be the ones who bailed him out of jail.

Blueface’s mother seemed to be fine with that arrangement, based on her recent Instagram Story post.

The rapper’s mother, Karlissa Safford, started her IG Story with a picture of an article stating that her son had been released on bail. She captioned that photo, “To God be the glory.”

This past Tuesday, Blueface was arrested for attempted murder in Las Vegas, Nevada. His bond was paid on Wednesday after the Thotiana rapper went to court.

Karlissa’s next post said, “Yall got to be some of the slowest people on the bus.” She went on to say that no one needs to contact her about bail money or her son.

She indicated that she, her husband, and Blueface’s baby’s momma, Jaidyn created Thotiana and paid for the recording of the song. She repeated that they do not need to be contacted about bail money.

She captioned the video, “We paid it forward.” Her Instagram story was the first time she spoke publicly about her son’s arrest.

Blueface’s relationship with his family

Blueface’s relationship with his family has been on the rocks for a while. In 2019, the rapper got into a huge fight with his sister and mother and kicked them out of his home.

TMZ reported that Blueface kicked the ladies out over his two girlfriends. The rapper denied those allegations. Blueface said that his reasoning behind kicking out his mother and sister was that they were trying to use him, and he wasn’t having it.

Blueface’s sister claimed he punched her and their mom

Earlier this year, Blueface’s sister said he punched her and their mother in an altercation involving Chrisean. But Chrisean later posted on social media that she actually assaulted the two women.

In a since-deleted video on social media, Karlissa showed her swollen face and called out her son for allowing Chrisean to assault his sister.

Blueface’s sister, Kali, also went to Instagram and shared a video describing her side of what happened, indicating Blueface was the one who assaulted her and Karlissa.

Later, Blueface shared a video showing Chrisean on the floor, confessing to the assault. When asked why she did it, Chrisean said they gave her “no option.” Blueface defended himself as well, saying that he didn’t assault anyone.