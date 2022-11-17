Blueface was arrested for an attempted murder charge. Pic credit: @bluefacebleedem/TikTok

Blueface has been arrested on charges of felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm or tear gas.

The Thotiana rapper and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock were outside Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles in Las Vegas when the arrest took place.

Blueface was sitting on a bench next to Chrisean, looking at his phone when six to eight undercover officers, who were parked in unmarked cars, swooped in to arrest him. The police gathered around the rapper to take him down before slapping a pair of handcuffs on him.

The incident that Blueface was arrested for occurred on October 8th at a nightclub. Blueface is also facing charges for discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle, or craft.

Days prior to his arrest, Blueface posted the visuals for his latest song Better Days 2 on his Instagram page. The video shows him in an orange jail jumpsuit and behind bars.

Blueface, whose real name is Jonathan Porter, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Blueface’s bond

Blueface’s bond for the attempted murder charge was set at $50k. He made his first appearance in the Las Vegas Court on Wednesday, dressed in blue County Jail issued clothing and a pair of handcuffs.

He didn’t speak and allowed his attorney to address the court on his behalf. His manager, Wack 100, was also present.

Prosecutors wanted the bail to be $75k, but the judge disagreed. Blueface was ordered to stay away from the alleged victim and his next court date is set for January.

Video has surfaced of the incident

The alleged shooting was captured in a newly released video obtained by TMZ. The video reportedly shows Blueface leaving a club in Las Vegas and crossing the parking lot shortly before a white pick-up truck appears.

Witnesses allege that the man driving the truck was attacked by Blueface and his entourage in the club earlier that evening. After the altercation, the man pulled up in his truck to confront the men, who were claimed to have attacked him.

After asking, “Who hit me?” shots allegedly rang out, causing the driver to speed off — reportedly nearly hitting some people. The arm of the man alleged to be Blueface can be seen being raised right before the truck speeds off.

This isn’t Blueface’s first run-in with the law. In 2019 the rapper was charged with carrying a loaded handgun without registration. The case was dropped later that year. In February, he was arrested for gun possession in California following a traffic stop.