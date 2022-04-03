Bill Maher tells Jada Smith to put on a wig in profanity-laced takedown

Bill Maher sides with Chris Rock following the Oscars altercation. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Bill Maher roasts Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, as the discussion about the shocking Oscars altercation continues.

The Real Time With Bill Maher host called the I Am Legend actor a “d**k” for assaulting Chris Rock on the Oscar stage.

In the monologue for the show, Maher downplayed Jada’s medical condition, stating that it’s “alopecia, it’s not leukemia,” before arguing that being compared to Demi Moore’s GI Jane is hardly an insult.

He also taunted Will Smith, recalling his wife’s relationship with August Alsina, and said his warning to Chris Rock to keep his wife’s name out of his mouth backfired due to the commentary on the incident and Jada’s hair.

Bill Maher tells Jada Pinkett Smith to ‘put on a f**king wig’

According to the New York Post, Maher, 66, advised Jada to be thankful that her medical condition is not life-threatening.

“If you are so lucky in life as to have that be your medical problem, just say ‘thank God,’”

“It’s not life-threatening. It’s part of — for most people, 80 percent of men, 50 percent of women — it’s part of aging,” he said, continuing:

“Aging is, trust me, I know. It’s the degradation of the flesh. It happens to all of us,” he said.

Maher then told Jada Pinkett Smith to wear a wig if she is sensitive to commentary about her hair.

“And you know, just put on a f**king wig like everybody else at the Oscars if it bothers you so much.”

The host and his political guests then discussed how the altercation in which Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and his reception while receiving the Oscar later in the ceremony.

Will Smith resigns from Academy ahead of board meeting

Just days after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors stated their intention to discuss actions against Will Smith, the actor resigned from the Academy.

Smith wrote a lengthy statement published by Deadline.

The statement reveals that he has “directly responded” to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and he will accept any consequences.

He described his assault on the presenter Chris Rock as “shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”

He listed the individuals his actions affected, which “includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.”

The actor admits that he “deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work.”

The King Richard actor wrote that he was “heartbroken” before officially stepping away from the Academy, writing, “So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”