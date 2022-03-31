August Alsina speaks out after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars

August Alsina confessed to having a relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

August Alsina, who revealed he had a romantic relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith, promotes “peace” following Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock.

The R&B singer became a trending topic after the Oscar-winning actor assaulted Chris Rock on stage following a joke about Jada’s hair.

The King Richard actor recently claimed that there has never been infidelity in his marriage.

Alsina and Jada Pinkett Smith gave different versions of how their relationship culminated.

August Alsina breaks silence following Will Smith Oscar altercation

In a lengthy Instagram post, Alsina offers a cryptic statement about peace.

“choose peace; trusting that life’s intricate puzzle pieces 🧩 are all forming together for the greater good and mastering of the seasonally sometime chaotic nature of your life’s art piece that’s being formed and painted by birthing life to your internal masterpiece; grown through external chaos-metamorphosing alchemy, dark turned 2 light and beauty within, he wrote alongside a selfie, continuing:

”Then turned Master P (i) E^CE shown without, from your life’s own whimsical & colorful art-piece, being co created and displayed through living while/after being broken to peace’s/pieces.🖼 🤞🏽💫 🕊.”

The 29-year-old singer then described himself as a “walking billboard” that wants to promote “love, grace and healing embrace of God.” He concluded by saying that he is “trying to keep a clean heart.”

August Alsina becomes a trending topic after Will Smith Oscar controversy

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face after making a joke comparing his wife to G.I Jane.

However, many observers believed jokes made at Will Smith’s expense due to Jada’s relationship with Alsina were the motive behind the assault.

“Will Smiths smacking Chris Rock instead of August Alsina is crazy😭,” one viral tweet said.

“after all those august alsina jokes, her man still fighting for her. city girls back up by 10,000,” another person said.

In 2020, August Alsina revealed that he had a relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith in 2016. He told Breakfast Club co-host Angela Yee that he received Will Smith’s blessing to pursue the relationship.

Will Smith later denied that he permitted Alsina to have an affair with his wife later that same year.

He recently discussed his marriage with Jada, reiterating that there was no affair.

Will made the statement during an interview with Gayle King. He said, “There’s never been infidelity in our marriage. Never. Jada and I talk about everything, and we have never surprised one another with anything ever.”

Will Smith’s actions overshadowed a historic night in which he won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams in the 2021 movie King Richard.

He became the first rapper to win an acting Oscar; over three decades ago, Smith became the first musician to win a Grammy for rap music in 1989.