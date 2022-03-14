Will Smith insists there has ‘never been infidelity’ in marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith 

There hasn’t been any infidelity in Will Smith’s marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Will Smith is speaking out about claims of infidelity in his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith.

The couple has endured rumors about open marriage and infidelity, but the actor says the infidelity rumors are unfounded.

Will Smith made the statements to Gayle King this week while promoting King Richard. King Richard gained Will an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Venus and Serena’s father. Will also talked about his childhood, early career, and life journey.

Will Smith denies infidelity in marriage to actress Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith do not have infidelity in their marriage, or so he claims.

Will made the statement during an interview with Gayle King. Will admitted that his relationship with Jada was unconventional but insisted the two never cheated.

He said, “There’s never been infidelity in our marriage. Never. Jada and I talk about everything, and we have never surprised one another with anything ever.”

Will Smith on "King Richard," building a legacy

Watch this video on YouTube

He continued that discussions about his marriage are strengthening. He stated, “I have decided that chatter about my life can be of benefit to people. I think that chatter is the first stage to having a real conversation and being able to truly explore if some of the things in your heart are loving or poisonous.”

Will and Jada have opened up about their marriage in the past few years. One of the big revelations pertained to Jada’s entanglement with singer August Alsina.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have an unconventional marriage

Rumors about the marriage between Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have long surfaced. It seems whatever the duo is doing is working because they have been married for 24 years. The two have become more vocal about their unconventional relationship.

Will Smith gave a new interview to GQ where he said that he and Jada are not monogamous, but have been for a “large part of their relationship.”

He said, “Jada never believed in a conventional marriage. Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up.”

Will does not advise others to follow in his romantic footsteps. He continued, “I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

The acting couple shares two children, Willow Smith, and Jaden Smith.