August Alsina, Angela Yee interview: Singer discusses relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith

Singer August Alsina has spoken out about his alleged relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith during an hour-long interview with Angela Yee.

There have been rumors of a past relationship between 27-year-old Alsina and 48-year-old Pinkett-Smith for quite some time now. Many fans believe Alsina’s 2019 hit Nunya was about the actress, something the artist denies.

However, in an interview to promote his new album, The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy, the singer addressed the rumors, stating he had an affair with Will Smith’s wife and got the Fresh Prince’s blessing too.

Sign up for our newsletter!

About 18 minutes into the interview, Alsina claimed, “I actually sat down with Will [Smith] and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership that they spoken on several times, and not involving romanticism, he gave me his blessing.”

August Alsina said he was in ‘love’ with Jada Pinkett-Smith

He also claimed to have been in love with Pinkett-Smith, “I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it.”

Alsina continued: “And I really loved a person, I experienced that, and I know what that feels like — and some people never get that in this lifetime.”

He went on to say that he had lost “money, friends, and relationships” because of rumors surrounding the affair.

He says he believes that was because “people didn’t know the truth.” He also added that he doesn’t think he’s done “anything wrong.”

The pair were apparently introduced to each other in 2015 by Pinkett-Smith’s son Jaden. Alsina subsequently got very close to the family and even vacationed with them in Hawaii.

Page Six reportedly reached out to Jada Pinkett-Smith for comment on whether or not there was any truth to Alsina’s allegations. She responded with an emphatic “absolutely not.”

Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith have had marriage difficulties

Pinkett-Smith and her husband Will Smith have previously been open about the ups and downs of their marriage. In January of 2019, she told ET that they no longer celebrate their wedding anniversary.

“It’s more of a life partnership, so it’s not steeped in that day,” she explained. “We don’t really celebrate that day anymore in the sense because the context of our union is totally different.”

Will Smith was in the headlines last month for a strange reason after a photo of a man with the actor tattooed on his face went viral.

Will and his son Jaden were hit with a viral death hoax at the end of last year, following erroneous reports that they had died in a car crash.