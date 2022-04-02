Chris Rock’s brother Tony puts Will Smith on blast during comedy show

Tony Rock revealed earlier this week Will Smith has not contacted his brother to apologize. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Tony, who fielded questions about Will Smith slapping his brother Chris Rock earlier this week, has put the actor on blast during a comedy show.

In one of the most shocking moments in the Oscar ceremony’s history, Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock after joking about his wife Jada’s haircut.

After the Oscars altercation, Chris Rock also returned to the comedy stage but refused to address it directly.

Tony Rock puts Will Smith on blast during a comedy show

A video began circulating of Tony Rock’s latest comedy stand-up show.

In the short video clip, Tony Rock opens his set by addressing Will Smith’s altercation with his brother Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27.

Tony Rock suggests things would have gone differently if Smith had tried the same thing with him in a comedy setting.

“If you think you going to walk up on this stage, this ain’t the muthaf****ing Oscars!” Tony Rock said, continuing:

“And if you walk your a** up here, you ain’t nominated for s**t but these muthaf***ing hands! Oh, we going to pop the rest of the year, n****. Every time you see me do a show, pop!” he said to the audience.

“You gonna hit my muthaf***ing brother because your b***h gave you a side-eye?” Tony refers to the video from the Oscars showing Will Smith laughing at the joke that led to the altercation when Chris compared Jada’s appearance to Demi Moore’s character, GI Jane.

Smith went back to his seat and yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth!” twice.

Tony, 47, walks across the stage before seemingly issuing a warning to Smith, “Oh, it’s a lot of Rock brothers, y’all ain’t know, it’s a lot of Rock brothers.”

The Everybody Hates Chris star is the eldest of seven siblings, and has six brothers, including Andre, Brian, Kenny, Jordan, and a sister, Andi.

The siblings also share a late half-brother, Charles, who passed away in 2006 due to alcoholism.

Oscar ceremony producer says Chris Rock saved the show

Will Packer, who produced the 94th Academy Awards, spoke to Good Morning America about the incident. Packer praised Rock for the way he handled the shocking altercation.

“Chris Rock handled the moment with such grace and aplomb, it allowed the show to continue. If he’d handled it differently in that moment, it could have gone so many different ways.”

When asked if Rock had saved the Oscars, Packer told ABC:

“Yes, he certainly saved what was left of it.”

Oscars show producer Will Packer talks about that moment that stunned the world

Will Packer says he initially thought it was a joke between Smith and Rock, then when it was clear that it was an assault, police officers at the event offered to arrest the Oscar-winning actor for battery.