Chris Rock’s brother Tony Rock rejects Will Smith’s apology after Oscars slap

Tony Rock, Chris’s younger brother, played Uncle Ryan on Everybody Hates Chris. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Comedian Tony Rock does not approve of Will Smith’s apology following the Oscars altercation with his older brother Chris.

During the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022, Smith walked on stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head with reference to the film G.I. Jane.

After Rock questioned the actor’s reaction, Smith returned to his seat and yelled twice, “Keep my wife’s name out your fu**ing mouth!”

Tony Rock rejects Will Smith’s apology

During a Twitter Q&A, Chris Rock’s younger brother Tony Rock fielded questions about Will Smith’s assault on his brother over the weekend.

When a Twitter user asked Rock whether he approved of Smith’s apology, Tony responded, “No.”

Asked by another if they were “fighting fire with fire” or “going the professional route,” Rock responded, “It’s on bro.”

A Twitter user asked about Chris’s well-being and whether he will use his comedy tour as an opportunity to hit back at Will Smith. Tony simply replied, “Still rich.”

The younger brother of Chris Rock also gave some insight as to how the comedian took the slap from Will Smith without flinching.

Tony picked “Mama Rock,” a reference to their mother when asked who he thinks “hits harder” between Will Smith or Jada Pinkett’s boyfriend.

Tony also dispelled the rumors that the altercation was staged and revealed that Will Smith had not contacted Chris to offer a personal apology.

After Will Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in King Richard, he apologized for his actions to the Academy of Motion Pictures and the other nominees, but not to Chris Rock.

He later issued a formal apology on his Instagram account in which he called his assault on the comedian “unacceptable and inexcusable,” claiming that a “joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much” for him to bear.

He then apologized to Chris Rock, writing:

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Chris Rock’s comedy tour tickets are in high demand

The legendary comedian will return to the stage for his ongoing comedy tour this week in Boston.

The Oscar’s altercation and curiosity to see Rock’s reaction have led to a surge in ticket demand.

Numerous comedians have defended and supported Chris Rock since the incident.

Adam Sandler promoted the comedian’s upcoming appearance on his Ego Death tour.

With a promo post attached, Sandler wrote: “Can’t wait for this. Love you buddy!”

Can’t wait for this. Love you buddy! pic.twitter.com/2b9iywyJg5 — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) March 29, 2022

Other comedians, such as Andrew Schulz, have roasted Smith and Jada’s haircut in support of Chris Rock.