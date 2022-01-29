Bette Midler says ‘That’s a Wrap!’ on Hocus Pocus 2 filming

Bette Midler confirmed via Twitter that filming has wrapped up on the Disney movie Hocus Pocus 2. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/s_bukley

Fans of the witchy Sanderson sisters of Salem were happy to find out that Hocus Pocus 2 has officially wrapped up filming.

Actress and Grammy winner Bette Midler, who plays Winifred (“Winnie”) in the cult original film, Hocus Pocus, announced to her fans on Twitter the other day that the production of the sequel has officially wrapped up.

The original Disney movie, Hocus Pocus, premiered in July 1993, and told the story of a teenage boy, Max Dennison (played by Omri Katz), who moves to Salem, Massachusetts, accidentally frees the three sisters, and needs to put to stop to the sisters by stealing their book of spells to prevent them from their wicked ways.

Actress Thora Birch was also in the film as Dani, Max’s sister, while Vinessa Shaw played Allison, Max’s love interest.

Actresses Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker round out the Sanderson sister trio, with Kathy Najimy playing Mary, and Sarah Jessica Parker playing Sarah.

Fans have been looking forward to hearing more information about when to expect the sequel, and the Beaches star was more than happy to share the exciting news with her 2 million Twitter followers.

Bette posted about it on Twitter on January 26

The comedian spilled the beans about filming wrapping via Twitter the evening of January 26.

“THAT’S A WRAP!!!!” the singer announced in all caps.

She also included an image of the three sinister Sanderson sisters standing over an open flame with a book of spells in Winnie’s hands.

In November, the Golden Globe winner uploaded a picture of the three sisters looking up to no good via Instagram.

What do we know about Hocus Pocus 2?

According to the film’s IMDb page, “Three women accidentally bring back the Sanderson Sisters to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world.”

Those three women are Whitney Peak as Becca, Belissa Escobedo as Izzy, and Lilia Buckingham as Cassie.

The film was directed by Anne Fletcher (27 Dresses, The Proposal) and was written by Jen D’Angelo.

Rumors about a possible sequel have been floating around for years (as far back as 2014), but it wasn’t officially announced until Halloween 2019.

There is no official release date for Hocus Pocus 2 just yet, but it’s expected to be on Disney Plus later this year.