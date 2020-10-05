Hocus Pocus 2 release date latest: When is it coming out?

Disney is making Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to Walt Disney’s 1993 fantasy-comedy cult classic of the same name.

Disney+ confirmed the long-awaited sequel to the beloved original movie (directed by Kenny Ortega and written by Neil Cuthbert and Mick Garris) is coming.

And since the announcement, fans have been looking out for updates on the upcoming movie.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Ahead of the return of the Sanderson Sisters, here is everything you need to know about Hocus Pocus 2, including release date, cast, and plot.

Is there going to be Hocus Pocus Season 2?

The good news is that the Sanderson Sisters are returning to our screens.

Disney+ confirmed late in October 2019 that they were working on a sequel to the 1993 original, starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Omri Katz, Thora Birch, and Vinessa Shaw.

Release date latest: When is Hocus Pocus 2 likely to come out?

Disney+ has not revealed a premiere date for the upcoming movie. Although many fans had been hoping that Hocus Pocus 2 will premiere in time for Halloween 2020, it is unlikely that we will see it this year.

It is unclear whether the coronavirus pandemic is causing a delay in the movie’s production and release.

However, fans can still hope for a 2021 release date.

The original movie was released in July 1993, so Hocus Pocus 2 could be released before Halloween 2021.

We will update this page when Disney+ confirms the release date.

Hocus Pocus 2 cast updates

When Disney+ announced that Hocus Pocus 2 was in the works, they said they were hoping to bring back all three Anderson sisters — Winnie (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy), and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker).

But the exact roles that the three actresses will play in the upcoming sequel remains to be seen.

Now in her seventies, Middler confirmed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she was willing to return to reprise her role as Winnie in Hocus Pocus 2. She revealed she was in talks for a return.

Najimy also said she would be happy to make a cameo in the sequel.

According to Collider, Jen D’Angelo, who wrote and co-produced Workaholics, will write the screenplay for Hocus Pocus 2, while Hairspray director Adam Shankman will helm the film.

What was Hocus Pocus about?

Hocus Pocus is a fantasy comedy that follows three witches who return after 300 years to menace Salem after a boy accidentally resurrected them on Halloween night.

The witches struggle to adapt to 20th century Salem that is vastly different from the 15th Century Salem they knew.

Hocus Pocus did not achieve critical and commercial success upon its theatrical release in July 1993. But it later gained attention and popularity after it aired multiple times on Disney Channel during Halloween seasons.

The film became a Halloween favorite, experiencing a seasonal home video sales boom that propelled it to cult classic status.

Hocus Pocus 2 plot

Disney+ has not shared any details about the plot of the upcoming sequel.

We will update this page as soon as we learn new details about the plot of Hocus Pocus 2.

Hocus Pocus is currently streaming on Disney+