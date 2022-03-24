Ben Affleck is the proudest as Jennifer Lopez accepts iHeartRadio Icon Award 

Ben Affleck is proud of her woman and her Icon award. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/HollywoodNewsWire

Jennifer Lopez received an icon award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and Ben Affleck was her biggest fan.

The rekindled lovers were both in attendance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, but it was J Lo who took the spotlight that night. She performed two songs for fans and accepted the award from the legendary Billy Porter.

Ben Affleck cheered in the crowd as Jennifer gave a heartfelt speech and promised that she was “just getting started.” Ben and Jen have supported each other’s projects since their touching reunion last year.

Ben Affleck is a proud partner as Jennifer Lopez accepts iHeartRadio Icon Award

Thousands of fans saw Jennifer Lopez receive the Icon award at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Tuesday night.

But, arguably Jennifer’s biggest fan was her boyfriend Ben Affleck. Ben stood up and smiled as J Lo spoke to the audience about her honor. And Ben Affleck was not the only close supporter in the crowd.

Ben sat in the front row with his 10-year-old son, Samuel, and Lopez’s 14-year-old daughter, Emme.

iHeartRadio caught the touching moment where the blended family applauded the honored guest. They tweeted, “You know #BenAffleck had to show up and support @JLo.”

Another fan of Bennifer posted a black and white clip of a beaming Ben and tweeted, “just ben Affleck being the proudest.”

just ben affleck being the proudest 🤍 pic.twitter.com/0TA4eNaje3 — 'Ciηdy 💍🤍 (@iamcindyr__) March 23, 2022

Bennifer 3.0 continues to capture the hearts of fans.

Jennifer Lopez’s Icon award from iHeartRadio

News of Jennifer’s Icon Award broke earlier last month when IHeartRadio sent out a press release regarding the honor.

iHeartRadio detailed the reasoning for Jennifer’s award, and said, “Jennifer Lopez is an award-winning actress, producer, singer, entertainer, and businesswoman who has helped to build billion-dollar brands and has established herself in film, music, television, and business as one of the most influential artists in history.”

Jennifer said, “I’m just getting started.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez often show support for one another

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited after nearly two decades apart. During that time, each had a decade-long marriage and multiple children.

In September 2021, the pair made their first red carpet appearance as a reunited couple at the 78th Annual Venice Film Festival for The Last Duel. The two also walked the red carpet of The Tender Bar, a Matt Damon movie.

Ben and Jennifer reportedly have plans to move to London this summer for a movie Ben is involved with in some capacity.

The two have various projects coming up and will continue supporting one another.