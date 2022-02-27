Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck plan to move outside of London this summer 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have plans to move to London this summer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Featureflash

Bennifer will waste no time on the reprise of their relationship.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reportedly have plans to move to London this summer. The couple has been back in each other’s arms for nearly one year after they resumed their relationship from almost two decades earlier.

Sources reveal that Ben Affleck is involved in the new live-action Barbie film starring Margot Robbie. The Barbie movie is in pre-production and starts filming at the same time as Bennifer’s alleged move to London.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez will move to London for filming

According to a source, the couple already has a scout looking for a location for the couple. The source says, “There is a very trusted team looking for the perfect home for Ben and J.Lo for the summer.”

Where do Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck plan on moving?

The source continues that the two have a couple of ideas for locations outside of London. They added, “It will probably be the usual mansion in a leafy area on the outskirts of London. American stars love areas such as Richmond which, as well as being lovely, is close to Heathrow Airport, but also near enough to some of the big studios such as Leavesden and Shepperton.”

Sources suggest that the pair may be moving to London due to Ben playing a role in the new Warner Bros film Barbie which is in pre-production at Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire.

Barbie will star Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. The director of the live-action Barbie is Greta Gerwig.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindle their romance

Ben and Jen have a long history that began nearly 20 years ago.

The couple met on the set of their critically panned film, Gigli. Ben proposed to Jen in November 2002 with a 6.1-carat pink diamond.

They then indefinitely postponed their September 2003 wedding only a couple of days before it was set to occur because of media attention.

Ben went on to have a 13-year marriage with actress Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. The marriage brought Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner three children.

In that time, Jennifer married Marc Anthony and the marriage lasted for nearly a decade. The former couple have twins, Emme and Maximilian.

Despite their respective marriages and children, it wasn’t enough to keep them apart as Ben and Jennifer rekindled their relationship in early 2021.

Jennifer tells People she found a “second chance” at love, and she is so “proud” to be with the actor.

Ben Affleck’s involvement in the new Barbie movie is currently unknown.