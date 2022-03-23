Jennifer Lopez wears a green bodysuit with a deep-plunging V-neck to accept her iHeartMusic Icon Award

Jennifer Lopez wows in deep plunging V-Neck at an award show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jennifer Lopez rocked an olive green bodysuit with a plunging neckline– something she famously did in Versace two decades ago.

JLo was on hand for the iHeartMusic Awards, where she received an Icon Award. Jennifer stunned in an olive green gown that showed off her incredible figure.

Jennifer accepted the award at the Shrine Auditorium in front of thousands of fans, including her biggest fans, Ben Affleck and her daughter Emme. Ben sat in the front row and cheered as his reunited flame accepted the award.

Jennifer has had a couple of busy months. She just celebrated the 25th anniversary of Selena, a film that made her famous. Jennifer also released the movie Marry Me with Owen Wilson and Maluma.

In the words of Jennifer, she is just getting started!

Jennifer Lopez received an Icon Award from iHeartMusic, and she dressed the part of an icon. The singer and actress wore an olive green dress by Stephane Rolland that featured a deep plunging neckline. The green gown featured asymmetrical sleeves with one long sleeve and sheer bottom half. JLo’s ample cleavage was on full display.

She posted a video that featured part of her acceptance speech at the show.

She said in her speech, “Thank you for teaching me who I really am. Icon. I can overcome negativity, and so can you, every single moment. And let me tell you something else… I’m just getting started.”

She wrote for the caption, “Let me tell you something else … I’m just getting started …”

News of Jennifer’s Icon Award broke earlier last month when IHeartRadio tweeted.

YES QUEEN!!! @jlo will receive the "Icon Award" at our 2022 #iHeartAwards! 👑❤️



Buy your tickets and come celebrate with us on March 22nd: https://t.co/UqT7GLH6il pic.twitter.com/oTO9qArSRS — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) February 24, 2022

iHeartRadio issued a press release that detailed the reasoning for Jennifer’s award. They stated, “Jennifer Lopez is an award-winning actress, producer, singer, entertainer, and businesswoman who has helped to build billion-dollar brands and has established herself in film, music, television, and business as one of the most influential artists in history.”

Jennifer Lopez celebrated the 25th anniversary of Serena with videos

Jennifer Lopez celebrated the 25th anniversary of the release of her movie Selena. She shared a video to her Instagram of an Oprah appearance from when she promoted Selena in the nineties. Jennifer expressed in the caption gratitude for the acting role.

Jennifer Lopez played Latin music superstar Selena Quintanilla, the victim of a tragic murder in the 90s. The role launched JLo into superstardom, where she has been ever since.