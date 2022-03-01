Jennifer Lopez to be honored with the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award

Jennifer Lopez is the Icon Award recipient at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

As if Jennifer Lopez’s successful and jam-packed resume didn’t make her an icon already – the star has just officially been named the recipient of the Icon Award at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The announcement of the award was made by both iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment. Lopez will receive the honor at the live broadcast on Tuesday, March 22, on FOX at 8 p.m. EST.

According to iHeartMedia’s press release, the prestigious award celebrates and honors performers’ “impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide.”

Past iHeartRadio Icon Award winners include Bon Jovi in 2018 and Elton John in 2021.

iHeartRadio called JLo a queen in their Twitter announcement

To break to news to their Twitter followers, the official iHeartRadio account tweeted a photo of the Marry Me star with accompanying details of the awards show.

The tweet started with the text, “YES QUEEN! @jlo will receive the ‘Icon Award’ at our 2022 #iHeartAwards!”

In the official press release, iHeartMedia explained why they chose Lopez as this year’s recipient.

“Jennifer Lopez is an award-winning actress, producer, singer, entertainer, and businesswoman who has helped to build billion-dollar brands and has established herself in film, music, television and business as one of the most influential artists in history,” the release stated.

“The only artist to ever have a number one album and number one film simultaneously, she has a cumulative worldwide box-office gross of over $3 billion and has sold over 75 million records. In February, Lopez released her highly anticipated film Marry Me and joint soundtrack, a first for Lopez. With a career spanning over two decades at the top of every field, Lopez is cemented in history as a global icon and the ultimate multihyphenate.”

LL Cool J will host this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards

Music artist and actor LL Cool J is set to host this year’s awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Along with his leading man responsibilities, LL Cool J will also be taking the stage with a “special performance.”

“It’s an honor to return to the stage as host of the iHeartRadio Music Awards and bring live music back to fans all over the world as we celebrate our favorite artists,” he shared in a recent statement. “I have a special performance for the fans, and the show will have some great surprises throughout the night.”

The artist took to Instagram to announce to his followers that he will officially be Going Back to Cali on March 22 to lead the music event.

Fans are thrilled to see Jennifer Lopez win the Icon Award

The responses to iHeartRadio’s announcement have been overwhelmingly positive, with fans pointing out how deserving the pop star is of being recognized as an “icon.”

Twitter user @annejlover wrote, “OMG!! Really deserves it! Congratulations queen!!!”

Another user wrote, “Well deserved. She has her hands in everything and she’s immensely successful at it all. Certainly an icon.”

Other fans joined in with gifs of the triple threat herself to show their excitement. One user replied, “YEAAAAAH! I’M SO PROUD OF MY BABY, CAN’T WAIT TO WATCH,” accompanied by a clip of Lopez clapping and “happy dancing” in her chair.

Tune in on March 22 to watch Jennifer Lopez accept her Icon Award and take the stage at the 9th iHeartRadio Music Awards.