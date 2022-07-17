Armie Hammer reportedly cut off from family fortune and working as timeshare salesman

Armie Hammer on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Armie Hammer has reportedly been cut off from his family’s vast fortune and is working as a timeshare salesman following allegations that seemingly ended his on-screen career.

His father, Michael Armand Hammer is a businessman and the grandson of oil tycoon industrialist Armand Hammer, who created the family’s wealth with his Occidental Petroleum company.

In 2021, anonymous social media accounts shared screenshots of comments — allegedly made by the actor — about sexual abuse and cannibalistic fetishism.

Following the allegations, an ex-girlfriend came forward accusing The Social Network star of wanting to “barbecue and eat” her ribs.

Some of the other accusations made against the actor included non-consensual BDSM, rape, and physical and emotional abuse.

A few months after the allegations, the Los Angeles Police Department stated he was the subject of a sexual assault investigation. Hammer denied the allegations but subsequently removed himself from several movie projects and was dropped by his agent and publicist.

Armie Hammer said to be ‘totally broke’ and working as a salesman

“His dad won’t help him anymore and he’s been cut off, so he got to work,” a source told People Magazine after the allegations emerged about how he is now making a living.

His lawyer told the publication that he “doesn’t know anything about” whether Hammer is working as a timeshares salesman but said that if it’s true he shouldn’t be shamed for having a “normal” job.

Last week, photos said to be of Armie Hammer surfaced, which appeared to show him working in a hotel resort in the Cayman Islands.

As reported on Monsters and Critics, a flyer made the rounds on social media appearing to advertise Hammer’s work as a hotel concierge.

The hotel denied he worked there as a concierge, claiming the flyer was fake.

However, several sources, including Variety, have since confirmed that Hammer is working as a timeshares salesman after reportedly struggling to make ends meet.

“He is working at the resort and selling timeshares. He is working at a cubicle,” a source, told the publication, continuing: “The reality is he’s totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family.”

Robert Downey Jr. reportedly paid for Armie Hammer’s rehab stint

It was also alleged in reports this week that Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr., who almost lost his budding Hollywood career in the mid-90s and early 2000s to addiction, paid for a six-month Florida rehab stay for Hammer in 2021.

The Call Me by Your Name actor reportedly sought treatment for drug, alcohol, and sex addiction.

Reps for Downey did not comment on the report to People magazine and Hammer’s attorney Andrew Brettler, told the outlet: “I know nothing about that matter.”

From 1996 through 2001, Downey was arrested numerous times on drug-related charges before a big Hollywood comeback after getting sober.