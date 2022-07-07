Armie Hammer’s rep reveals the truth about The Caymans concierge claims

A prank that circulated the internet had fans believing Armie Hammer was working at a hotel. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Claims that Armie Hammer was working as a hotel concierge in the Caribbean have officially been debunked.

The Call Me By Your Name actor, 35, was a hot topic on Wednesday when a flyer from the Morritt’s Resort in Grand Cayman was tweeted out.

Resort’s fake flyer had fans believing Hammer was a hotel concierge

Muna Mire, who is a producer on the Showtime talk show Desus & Mero, tweeted a photo of a flyer from the Cayman resort that included an old headshot of Hammer’s – depicting the actor as a helpful concierge.

The flyer stated, “I am your personal concierge and am here to help you get the very best from your vacation. I’ll give you free orientation about the island: where swimming with wild turtles, the best snorkeling and diving spots reasonable prices for bioluminescence and fishing trips.”

“My friend’s parents went on vacation in the Cayman Islands and [Armie Hammer] was their concierge i’m still not over it,” Mire wrote atop the faux flyer in the since-deleted tweet.

Despite what you may have seen on Twitter, Armie Hammer isn't working as a hotel concierge in the Caymans.



A hotel staffer spoke to Variety over the phone on Wednesday afternoon, and says this all boils down to a prank.



According to Variety, Hammer visited the Cayman Islands regularly throughout his childhood and had been spending time in the hotel during the COVID pandemic.

Hotel employees told the publication that a few staff members, specifically those who often golf with Hammer, made the flyer as a prank in order to gain attention. One employee in particular, who has worked at the hotel for more than 12 years, said he had never received so many incoming calls and was elated to acquire the publicity he “could only dream about.”

Hammer’s latest acting role was in Disney’s Death of the Nile, which was released prior to his sexual assault allegations that have seemingly tarnished his career ever since.

Armie Hammer’s sex scandal erupted on social media

At the beginning of 2021, Hammer began trending for a reason that couldn’t be more opposite than starring in a new film. Unverified messages had spread throughout social media that depicted Hammer as a cannibal and showed an explicit side of Hammer’s alleged fetish.

Several women, including ex-girlfriends of the actor, told tabloids of Hammer’s fantasies that included drinking their blood and eating different body parts. They accused the actor of manipulation, coercion, and overall emotional abuse from the way he expressed his sexual “appetite” to them.

An attorney for Hammer told reporters that assertions against his client were “patently untrue,” stating that any interactions with any sexual partners of his were “completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory.”

Hammer’s attorney Andrew Brettler said, “The stories being perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative with the goal of tarnishing Mr. Hammer’s reputation, and communications from the individuals involved prove that.”

“I’m not responding to these bulls**t claims,” Hammer said in response.

Although Armie Hammer has been keeping quite the low profile since the allegations, he hasn’t quite changed his career path over to something completely different just yet – i.e, a Caribbean hotel concierge.