Armie Hammer’s ex Courtney Vucekovich alleged the Call Me by Your Name actor wanted to ‘break my rib and barbecue and eat it’

Armie Hammer’s ex-girlfriend, Courtney Vucekovich, claims that the Call Me by Your Name actor engaged in bizarre NSFW fantasies about barbecuing and eating her body parts.

Vucekovich told Page Six that Hammer told her he wanted to break her rib, barbecue, and eat it.

Vucekovich said that although Hammer’s behavior was weird, she did not take it seriously at the time.

According to the Dallas-based Flashd app founder, Hammer told her he wanted to take a bite of her. She also said that if she had a cut he would suck or lick it.

Vucekovich and Hammer reportedly dated from June to August 2020, about the time that Hammer’s ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, filed for divorce after a decade of marriage.

She reportedly filed for divorce after she stumbled on romantic text messages on Hammer’s phone, according to the Daily Mail.

Armie Hammer “cannibal DMs” rumors swept social media

Vucekovich shared her experiences after Monsters and Critics reported that several alleged female victims took to social media to post screenshots of DMs they claimed the actor sent to them.

The alleged private messages included macabre references to cannibalism. In one message, the sender appeared to confess to being “100% a cannibal” and another included a reference to drinking human blood.

In yet another message, the sender appeared to express a desire to “cut off one of your toes and keep it with me in my pocket so I always had a piece of you in my possession.”

The messages went viral on social media, including Twitter.

Social media users debated the authenticity of the alleged messages. Some dismissed them as fakes while others thought they were real.

Multiple victims of Armie Hammer came out saying he used his fame to manipulate em to have sex, calling em “kitties” and drink their BLOOD, now WHAT IN HANNIBAL LECTER??? pic.twitter.com/LWxgZdXC4t — tevin 💀🔪 (@tevinauguste) January 10, 2021

Vucekovich said the “cannibal DMs” were not surprising

Although Vucekovich was unable to confirm the authenticity of the cannibal DMs, she said that based on her alleged experience while dating Hammer, they were not surprising.

She claimed that Hammer “likes the idea of skin in his teeth.”

She also alleged that her relationship with Hammer was emotionally and physically abusive. She said it was easy to fall for Hammer because he was “a captivating” and “charming” person who was also good at “manipulation.”

She allegedly she broke up with him after he became so obsessive that she did not feel safe or comfortable with him.

Vucekovich’s allegations come after singer FKA Twigs also accused Shia LaBeouf of physically abusing her and infecting her with an STD.

Hammer has dismissed the social media rumors

On Wednesday, amid the rumors and speculation on social media, Hammer released a statement to multiple media outlets.

He dismissed the social media speculation and announced he was “stepping away” from his role in the film Shotgun Wedding.

Hammer was set to star alongside Jennifer Lopez in the romantic adventure film.