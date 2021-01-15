Armie Hammer reacts to ‘cannibal DMs’ rumors: Twitter fans want to know whether the actor is a Cannibal Corpse fan?

Actor Armie Hammer has been trending on social media after macabre DMs allegedly written by the Call Me by Your Name star surfaced online.

Multiple alleged victims took to social media over the weekend to post screenshots of their alleged private conversations with the actor that included references to cannibalism.

Although the alleged victims claimed that the DMs were written by Armie Hammer, the authenticity of the messages has not been confirmed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Many social media users have questioned the veracity of the messages, saying they were not written by Hammer and that they were likely forged.

The alleged “cannibal” DMs

The DMs appeared to be conversations between the sender and female recipients. They included references to bizarre fantasies, including cannibalism. The sender declared he was “100% a cannibal” and that he wanted to “drink your blood.”

Multiple victims of Armie Hammer came out saying he used his fame to manipulate em to have sex, calling em “kitties” and drink their BLOOD, now WHAT IN HANNIBAL LECTER??? pic.twitter.com/LWxgZdXC4t — tevin 💀🔪 (@tevinauguste) January 10, 2021

Reactions on Twitter

The alleged DMs sparked wild chatter on social media. Many debated whether the messages were real or fake.

me trying to figure out if these armie hammer dms are fake or not because now i’m confsued: pic.twitter.com/HZesDvbEjS — ✧ cute noodle. (@_pastelbee) January 11, 2021

Many believed they were fake.

Armie Hammer’s dms are fake. Look at the date, there’s day and time, but Instagram shows the time only from 2020 onwards. #armiehammer pic.twitter.com/m6QF4auNfm — Lav 🔨 (@laviniasounds) January 12, 2021

However, some social media users appeared to believe they were real.

Yes the Armie hammer dms are real, maybe you can listen to the multiple women coming forward for real instead of making it all a joke pic.twitter.com/9h61jBzXEJ — Sabune (@Sabuned7) January 13, 2021

Is Armie Hammer a Cannibal Corpse fan?

Some social media users wondered whether Hammer listens to the death metal band Cannibal Corpse and whether he is a fan.

We have no evidence that Hammer is a fan of the death metal band from Buffalo, New York.

The latest development comes after Monsters and Critics reported that the social media personality Corpse Husband engaged in a “flirty” exchange with singer Halsey.

Armie Hammer responds to the cannibal DMs rumors

Hammer has since dismissed the allegations in a statement released on Wednesday.

He also announced that following the online attacks he could not leave his children in the U.S. to participate in shooting the film Shotgun Wedding.

“I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that,” Hammer’s statement read, according to Variety.

Hammer was set to co-star opposite Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming romantic adventure film. But, he is stepping down from his role amid the wild rumors and speculation that followed the alleged DMs.

A spokesperson for the film producers confirmed that Armie requested to “step away from the film,” and added that “we support him on his decision.”

The latest development also comes after Hammer’s ex-partner, Elizabeth Chambers, filed for divorce in July following 10 years of marriage.

Media reports alleged that Chambers filed for divorce after discovering amorous texts on Hammer’s phone.

Hammer is known for his appearance in TV series such as Arrested Development, Veronica Mars, and Desperate Housewives.

He played Gabriel Edwards in Gossip Girl and Morgan in Reaper.

He also appeared in several films, playing Oliver in Luca Guadagnino’s 2017 romantic drama film, Call Me by Your Name and Maxim de Winter in Netflix’s Rebecca.