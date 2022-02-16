Anna Sorokin aka Anna Delvey confirms Julia Fox friendship, teases secret project with Kanye West’s ex

Julia Fox enjoyed a new level of fame after a whirlwind romance with Kanye West. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Julia Fox surprised her fans last weekend after giving fraudster Anna Delvey a shout-out on her Instagram page.

In a new interview Anna Sorokin, better known by her fake surname, Delvey, revealed that they are friends.

The 31-year-old has found renewed fame after a television adaptation of her story, Inventing Anna, was released on Netflix last week.

She is currently held in custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after serving time for her infamous crimes.

Delvey pretended to be a German heiress and enjoyed the high life in New York by scamming acquaintances, hotels, and restaurants. She also created fake bank statements to swindle six figures from banks.

She was convicted of multiple counts of attempted grand larceny, larceny in the second degree, and theft of services concerning her crimes.

Anna Delvey reveals how she connected with Julia Fox

Julia Fox previously shared an Instagram story of Delvey’s piece for Insider, where she detailed her ICE detainment.

Kanye’s ex then demanded her freedom in another social media post when the fraudster revealed she is seeking a new immigration lawyer.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Delvey was asked by the New York Times how they know each other and revealed they connected on social media.

“We have some mutual friends — she is a girl about town. We actually connected on Instagram when I was out, and we DM’d a bit, and then she jumped on my Clubhouse, which was really random,” she said, continuing:

“I was answering people’s questions about my experience, and she made the forum so much better. She asked all the right questions. We have a similar sense of humor. She was never judgmental, and we’ve stayed in touch ever since.”

Delvey says she is working on a project with Julia Fox

In the same interview, Anna Delvey criticized the media for focusing on Julia’s relationship with Kanye West and teased a project they are collaborating on.

“She [Fox] has lots of interesting creative projects going on,” Delvey said, “And I feel like the media is not doing her justice talking about her dating life. We are actually working on a little something together.”

When pressed on detail, Anna did not divulge.

Julia Fox this week confirmed her breakup from West, who spent the last week ranting on Instagram about his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

“Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn’t in love with the man Jesus Christ what do you think I am, 12 years old?!” she wrote in a deleted Instagram Story.

“Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn't in love with the man Jesus Christ what do yiu think I am, 12 years old?!”



— Julia Fox confirms break up with Kanye West pic.twitter.com/P3y9gNXtoN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 14, 2022

She also backtracked on her statement about not crying since 1997, revealing in the same Insta post that she cried this year when her BFF died.