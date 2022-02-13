Julia Fox proclaims ‘Free my sis’ as Anna Delvey looks for an immigration attorney

Actress Julia Fox is currently in a relationship with Kanye West. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Julia Fox has appeared to offer her support to Anna Delvey, the convicted fraudster who is the subject of the Netflix series Inventing Anna.

Delvey, real name Anna Sorokin, pretended to be a wealthy German heiress to swindle loans from banks and to scam her friends.

In 2019, she was convicted of multiple counts of attempted grand larceny, larceny in the second degree, and theft of services in relation to these offenses.

Sorokin was released from prison on February 11, 2021, but was rearrested on immigration charges a few months later.

She has garnered a social media following for her highly publicized crimes and currently has over 200,000 followers on Instagram.

Julia Fox offers support to Anna Delvey

Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox appeared to offer Anna Sorokin support on social media after the fraudster pleaded for a new immigration attorney.

Fox reposted Anna’s Instagram Story, which read: “Looking for a new lawyer that will get me out of ICE jail. Email in Bio or set up legal call with OCJ NY.”

Fox wrote alongside her repost: “Free my sis!!! @theannadelvey”

Pic credit:@juliafox/Instagram

It is unclear whether the pair know each other or if Fox is actually an admirer of the famous scammer.

Delvey recently wrote a piece for publication Insider where she criticized her detention in ICE custody.

She wrote that her visa overstay was out of her control due to her fraud-related incarceration, and claiming that she was the only woman in the jail. She also quoted an immigration judge’s verdict and argued that she is being tried twice for crimes she has already paid for.

“The court finds that, even if released from detention and ordered to report regularly to ICE, the respondent would have the ability and inclination to continue to commit fraudulent and dishonest acts,’” an immigration judge ruled. “‘She clearly possesses the knowledge to do so and has failed to demonstrate remorse.’”

“Sorry, am I on trial for this again?” Delvey wrote.

Julia Fox relationship with Kanye reportedly cooled off

Fox has recently been involved in a relationship with Kanye West. However, after deleting photos and unfollowing fan accounts the actress was forced to deny breaking up with the billionaire rapper, who has also been spotted out with a Kim Kardashian look-alike.

The couple has been on a whirlwind romance after meeting before the beginning of the new year.

Sources told People Magazine that distance has “cooled off” their romance.

“Kanye and Julia both have separate busy lives. Julia lives in New York City and Kanye has been in Los Angeles. The distance makes it hard,” the insider said.

“They are still in touch and will see each other when they can. Kanye really likes her. It’s fair to say that they have cooled off a bit, though.”