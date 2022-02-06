Anna Delvey won’t be tuning in for Shonda Rhimes-produced Netflix miniseries Inventing Anna

Julia Garner portrays Anna Delvey in the upcoming Netflix series Inventing Anna. Pic credit: Netflix/YouTube

Anna Delvey won’t be watching the upcoming Netflix series, Inventing Anna, from creator Shonda Rhimes.

The series follows the notorious fraud committed by Delvey — real name Anna Sorokin — in which she convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress

The nine-episode miniseries is based on journalist Jessica Pressler’s New York magazine expose and stars Ozark’s Julia Garner in the lead role.

Between 2013 and 2017 Sorokin defrauded New York’s wealthy elite and falsely claimed to have access to a $60 million fund. This allowed her to take out loans she then used to enjoy a lavish lifestyle.

Sorokin was convicted of eight felony charges in 2019, sentenced to up to 12 years in prison, and ordered to pay restitution.

Six weeks after her early release in February 2021 for good behavior, Sorokin was re-arrested by ICE in March the same year for overstaying her visa and has remained in custody.

Anna Delvey explains why she won’t watch Inventing Anna

In an essay the convicted fraudster wrote for Insider, Sorokin detailed her ICE detainment and shared her thoughts about Inventing Anna.

“While the world is pondering Julia Garner’s take on my accent in Inventing Anna, a Netflix show about me, the real me sits in a cell in Orange County’s jail in upstate New York, in quarantine isolation,” Sorokin wrote.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The publication notes that she has been isolated due to contracting COVID-19.

She also revealed why she wouldn’t be tuning into the Netflix show about her crimes. Sorokin quoted an immigration judge who ruled that she has “the ability and inclination to continue to commit fraudulent and dishonest acts,” adding, “She clearly possesses the knowledge to do so and has failed to demonstrate remorse.”

This led Anna to write: “Sorry, am I on trial for this again?” before stating that she won’t watch the Netflix miniseries:

“So no — it doesn’t look like I’ll be watching ‘Inventing Anna’ anytime soon. Even if I were to pull some strings and make it happen, nothing about seeing a fictionalized version of myself in this criminal-insane-asylum setting sounds appealing to me.”

Anna says she has paid off her restitution

Anna Delvey said she had paid back the banks she took money from in her criminal case.

She also added in the essay that her visa overstay was unintentional as she was incarcerated and could not leave the country.

Netflix reportedly paid her $320,000 for her life story, which she used to pay full restitution to her victims. She had no choice than to do otherwise after the New York Attorney General’s office sued Sorokin in 2019 using the state’s Son of Sam law, prohibiting convicts from profiting from their crime’s publicity.